Kangana Ranaut's Lockdown Picnic Amid Manali's Greenery is All What We Could Hope For in This Summer Heat

Kangana Ranaut can be seen rolling down the green slopes, walking barefoot in the streams while enjoying her time amidst nature.

  • Last Updated: July 4, 2020, 6:06 PM IST
Kangana Ranaut is enjoying some time in Manali before the onset of monsoons. The actress organised a picnic for her family in the picturesque hilly slopes of the area.

"Kangana organised a picnic for her family. Even though they are in the green zone, they appreciate all the permissions given by the Himanchal Pardesh authorities," the actress' team tweeted.

They also shared a video where Kangana can be seen enjoying herself as she rolls on the green grass while laughing her heart out. Clearly, she is spending quality time with her sister Rangoli and nephew Prithvi.

The other family members also enjoy themselves as they sit for a meal together, chat, laugh, sing and dance. Kangana can also be seen joining her mother while she dances happily.

"Kangana Ranaut organised a picnic for her family, and because of lockdown there are no tourists in the valley. The result? A freedom-filled and happy time in the valley that she hasn't seen in years. Nature has a way of healing us and everything has a silver lining, we need to look for it!," reads an Instagram post by the actress' digital team.

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut is all set to turn director and producer for the film Aparajita Ayodhya, which revolves around the Ram Mandir case.

