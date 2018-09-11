Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika in Trouble Again, Producer Gets Sacked

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is making headlines for all the wrong reasons. From its directors to its actors, people are leaving the film midway making it difficult for the film to release on the scheduled date. Now the reports suggest that its producer Sujay Kutty has been sacked.Filmybeat reported that the budget of Manikarnika was suddenly increased from Rs 70 crore to Rs 100 crore, and thereafter, Zee Studios business head Sujay Kutty was sacked from the company for giving greenlight to the project to go on floors. Apparently, the extended budget is being used for the reshoot of the scenes that Kangana is directing.Manikarnika caught itself in controversies when a clipboard with Kangana Ranaut's name in place of the director started making rounds on the internet. Later it was revealed that director Krish has started shooting for NTR biopic and Kangana is just helping with the patchwork.Later actor Sonu Sood walked out of the film and Kangana cited that he left because allegedly he did not want to work under a female director. Sonu however, said that he opted out of the project because of the scheduling conflict.Earlier, Kangana stirred controversy for hijacking Simran's writing credits from its original screenplay-writer Apurva Asrani.Written by KV Vijayendra Prasad, of Baahubali fame, Manikarnika also has actors Ankita Lokhande and Jisshu Sengupta playing key roles. Manikarnika's release date is January 25, 2019, but with so many controversies and exits, the date appears apprehensive.