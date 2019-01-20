English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika Producer Kamal Jain Suffers Paralytic Stroke, Condition Critical
Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika is just a week away from its release and reportedly in a sudden turn of events its producer Kamal Jain was rushed to the hospital after he suffered a paralytic stroke on Saturday.
Kangana Ranaut in a still from Manikarnika.
Loading...
Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika is just a week away from its release and reportedly in a sudden turn of events its producer Kamal Jain was rushed to the hospital after he suffered a paralytic stroke on Saturday.
As per reports, his condition is critical and the producer has been put on a ventilator. Jain also took to Twitter to update about his health. He wrote, "Dear friends, this certainly is not the best time to be in the hospital. Hope to get well soon and enjoy the success of our collective dream & hard work. My best wishes to all."
Manikarnika- The Queen of Jhansi has been embroiled with a number of controversies for quite some time now. The actress is determined to fight against all odds for her film. Recently the Shri Rajput Karni Sena, threatened of protests if Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is not screened for the outfit before theatrical release.
In her response, Kangana said if they don't stop harassing her, she will "destroy them".
The film, also featuring Ankita Lokhande, Atul Kulkarni, Vaibhav Tatwawaadi, Danny Denzongpa, Suresh Oberoi and Jisshu Sengupta, had a special screening for President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi on Friday.
Talking about the film Kangana said in a statement, "Rani Lakshmi Bai is a national hero. Our entire team is really looking forward to present 'Manikarnika', a story about Rani Lakshmi Bai's strength and bravery for an independent India, to the most important entity of the Republic of India, our Hon'ble President."
Produced by Zee Studios in association with Kamal Jain and Nishant Pitti, the movie will release on January 25.
Follow @news18movies for more
Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!
*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
As per reports, his condition is critical and the producer has been put on a ventilator. Jain also took to Twitter to update about his health. He wrote, "Dear friends, this certainly is not the best time to be in the hospital. Hope to get well soon and enjoy the success of our collective dream & hard work. My best wishes to all."
Manikarnika- The Queen of Jhansi has been embroiled with a number of controversies for quite some time now. The actress is determined to fight against all odds for her film. Recently the Shri Rajput Karni Sena, threatened of protests if Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is not screened for the outfit before theatrical release.
In her response, Kangana said if they don't stop harassing her, she will "destroy them".
The film, also featuring Ankita Lokhande, Atul Kulkarni, Vaibhav Tatwawaadi, Danny Denzongpa, Suresh Oberoi and Jisshu Sengupta, had a special screening for President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi on Friday.
Talking about the film Kangana said in a statement, "Rani Lakshmi Bai is a national hero. Our entire team is really looking forward to present 'Manikarnika', a story about Rani Lakshmi Bai's strength and bravery for an independent India, to the most important entity of the Republic of India, our Hon'ble President."
Produced by Zee Studios in association with Kamal Jain and Nishant Pitti, the movie will release on January 25.
Follow @news18movies for more
Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!
*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: The Accidental Prime Minister, Not An Engaging Watch
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
Amarjeet Singh | Super Fan's Struggles Behind Collecting Over 5000 Autographs
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Wednesday 26 December , 2018
2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
-
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Movie Review: The Accidental Prime Minister, Not An Engaging Watch
Friday 11 January , 2019 Amarjeet Singh | Super Fan's Struggles Behind Collecting Over 5000 Autographs
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Wednesday 26 December , 2018 2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
Sunday 30 December , 2018 2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ryan 'Deadpool' Reynolds' #10YearChallenge For Hugh Jackman as Wolverine Will Break Your Heart
- AutoSpace - Best of the Week: NGT Slams Volkswagen, New Wagon R Bookings Open and More
- Need to Focus on Alternative Fuels: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari
- 'Mahi Maar Raha Hai': Twitter Hails Dhoni as India Register Historic ODI Series Win in Australia
- PUBG Mobile 0.10.5 Update Goes Live: Adds Royale Pass Season 5, MK47 Mutant But no Zombie Mode
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results