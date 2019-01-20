LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika Producer Kamal Jain Suffers Paralytic Stroke, Condition Critical

Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika is just a week away from its release and reportedly in a sudden turn of events its producer Kamal Jain was rushed to the hospital after he suffered a paralytic stroke on Saturday.

News18.com

Updated:January 20, 2019, 11:15 AM IST
Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika Producer Kamal Jain Suffers Paralytic Stroke, Condition Critical
Kangana Ranaut in a still from Manikarnika.
Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika is just a week away from its release and reportedly in a sudden turn of events its producer Kamal Jain was rushed to the hospital after he suffered a paralytic stroke on Saturday.

As per reports, his condition is critical and the producer has been put on a ventilator. Jain also took to Twitter to update about his health. He wrote, "Dear friends, this certainly is not the best time to be in the hospital. Hope to get well soon and enjoy the success of our collective dream & hard work. My best wishes to all."

Manikarnika- The Queen of Jhansi has been embroiled with a number of controversies for quite some time now. The actress is determined to fight against all odds for her film. Recently the Shri Rajput Karni Sena, threatened of protests if Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is not screened for the outfit before theatrical release.

In her response, Kangana said if they don't stop harassing her, she will "destroy them".

The film, also featuring Ankita Lokhande, Atul Kulkarni, Vaibhav Tatwawaadi, Danny Denzongpa, Suresh Oberoi and Jisshu Sengupta, had a special screening for President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi on Friday.

Talking about the film Kangana said in a statement, "Rani Lakshmi Bai is a national hero. Our entire team is really looking forward to present 'Manikarnika', a story about Rani Lakshmi Bai's strength and bravery for an independent India, to the most important entity of the Republic of India, our Hon'ble President."

Produced by Zee Studios in association with Kamal Jain and Nishant Pitti, the movie will release on January 25.

