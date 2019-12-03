Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika The Queen of Jhansi Heads to Japan

Kangana Ranaut's historical drama Manikarnika-The Queen of Jhansi will be releasing in Japan on January 3, 2020. Directed by Kangana and Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi, the film captures the life story of Rani Laxmibai. Zee Studios International will release the film in Japan.

On releasing the film in Japan, Vibha Chopra, Head-Global Syndication and International Film Distribution, Zee Entertainment, said: "This epic tale of Rani Laxmibai rightly showcases her valour, strengths and sacrifices! Striking chords with the audiences across the globe, Manikarnika is all set for its release in Japan. Thus, becoming Zee Studio International's second outing in the territory after Kesari this year.

"Taking the film far and wide to unconventional territories, we intend to showcase the rich culture of India along with the story of a true hero who courageously fought for her country."

The film also stars Atul Kulkarni, Suresh Oberoi, Danny Denzongpa and Ankita Lokhande.

The film had its own share of controversies. Actor Sonu Sood walked out of the film because of 'creative differences' with Ranaut, who was directing it. Replying to Sood's claims that his part got chopped down, the actress had said in an earlier interview, "Sonu Sood is not allowed to talk about the project. He should not be speaking about the film as his contract was terminated. He doesn't hold any sort of participation in the film. Why is he maligning the film? So, these people have deep-rooted agendas. The worst is that they are claiming to be a part of the film. It is shocking how people can exploit the situation. However, it is a time to celebrate for us as the film has crossed Rs 100 crore worldwide."

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, released on January 25, 2019, made Rs 132 crores at the box office.

