Kangana Ranaut's Mother Carried Mangoes for Her to Budapest and It's the Sweetest Gesture

Actress Kangana Ranaut is shooting in Budapest for her upcoming action film Dhaakad that co-stars Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta. While most of the film portions are complete, the actress is still hard at work and has undergone major transformation for her role as a spy agent.

Amid shoot, Kangana’s parents travelled from India to visit her and actress’ mother got her a sweet treat from their garden in Inida. They were home grown mangoes. Acknowledging the sweet gesture, Kangana got emotional and penned a note on social media thanking her mother.

Sharing the photo of the mangoes that her mother got from their garden back in the village in India, Kangana wrote, “Mom quietly removed these two organic mangoes from her hand bag she carried all the way from her garden in the village and gentle placed in my hands and said beta kha lena….nothing sweeter than Mother’s love."

In another photo, Kangana clicked her mother and father sitting with her nephew Prithvi and revealed that her parents rarely visit her on sets. Kangana wrote, “Rarely they visit my sets, nice to have you all here."

Kangana will be seen as Agent Agni in her upcoming movie. The film’s first schedule was shot in Madhya Pradesh. Actor Arjun Rampal will be seen in a negative character in the film.

Apart from Dhaakad, Kangana also has films such as Thalaivi, period drama Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda and Tejas in the pipeline.

Kangana will also don the director’s hat for the second time in film Emergency, based on the life of late Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

