Kangana Ranaut’s Old Video Goes Viral Amid Maharashtra Political Crisis - Here's What She Said

Kangana Ranaut is known for being vocal about her political thoughts. She often talks about what she feels about several situations in the country. The actress has often been at the loggerheads with the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra. However, as the Uddhav Thackeray’s government faces political unrest in the state, an old video of Kangana Ranaut has now gone viral on social media.

In the clip, Kangana Ranaut can be seen sending a stern warning to Uddhav Thackeray as she predicts his downfall. “Uddhav Thackeray, what do you think? That you have taken revenge against me by demolishing my house in cahoots with film mafias? Today my house has been demolished, tomorrow your pride will be decimated. This is all about time. Remember,” the Dhaakad actress can be heard saying. The video was originally posted by Kangana Ranaut after the demolition of her Mumbai house in 2020 by the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation).

In another throwback video that has also surfaced on social media, Kangana can be heard talking about how the downfall of a man is guaranteed if he insults a woman. “History stands witness to the fact that whoever humiliates a woman meets his or her downfall soon. Ravana insulted Sita, the Kauravas insulted Draupadi. I am nowhere close to those women but I am also a woman and I protected my integrity. I did not hurt anyone… I truly believe that whenever you disrespect a woman, your destruction is guaranteed,” she said.

For the unversed, Uddhav Thackeray recently moved out of the Chief Minister’s residence in Mumbai after facing rebellion from his own party members. He has also said that his resignation letter is ready and that he is ready to make way for another Shiv Sena member for the CM’s post.

Kangana Ranaut, on the other hand, was last seen in Dhaakad along with Arjun Rampal. The film turned out to be a massive disappointment at the box office. Meanwhile, Kangana is currently working on her upcoming directorial titled Emergency.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.