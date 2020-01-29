Kangana Ranaut's Panga Box Office Collections Remain Low, Earns Rs 18.21 Cr in 5 Days

Last week’s Friday releases saw a clash between Bollywood films Panga and Street Dancer 3D. While the latter emerged as the clear box office winner on the collections basis, Panga has put up a steady front. On Monday and Tuesday, collections saw a major dip as compared to weekends, and trade analysts suggest that Panga earned Rs 1.65 crore on both days taking its total collection after five days to Rs 18.21 crore. Earlier, Panga had a decent first weekend at the box office as it pocketed Rs 14.9 crore.

Check out the box office figures of Kangana Ranaut starrer Panga after five days below:

#Panga faces no drop on Day 5 [vis-à-vis Day 4], but the overall total remains low... Needs to make headway in Weekend 2, since competition will be limited... Fri 2.70 cr, Sat 5.61 cr, Sun 6.60 cr, Mon 1.65 cr, Tue 1.65 cr. Total: ₹ 18.21 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 29, 2020

Panga, an Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari directed film, is based on the life of a forgotten kabbadi player who aspires to make a comeback into the sport once again. The movie stars Kangana Ranaut, Jassie Gill, Neena Gupta and Richa Chadha in lead roles.

