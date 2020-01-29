Kangana Ranaut's Panga Box Office Collections Remain Low, Earns Rs 18.21 Cr in 5 Days
'Panga' has performed below average at the box office and it needs to make headway going into second weekend. Read below in detail.
Panga
Last week’s Friday releases saw a clash between Bollywood films Panga and Street Dancer 3D. While the latter emerged as the clear box office winner on the collections basis, Panga has put up a steady front. On Monday and Tuesday, collections saw a major dip as compared to weekends, and trade analysts suggest that Panga earned Rs 1.65 crore on both days taking its total collection after five days to Rs 18.21 crore. Earlier, Panga had a decent first weekend at the box office as it pocketed Rs 14.9 crore.
Check out the box office figures of Kangana Ranaut starrer Panga after five days below:
#Panga faces no drop on Day 5 [vis-à-vis Day 4], but the overall total remains low... Needs to make headway in Weekend 2, since competition will be limited... Fri 2.70 cr, Sat 5.61 cr, Sun 6.60 cr, Mon 1.65 cr, Tue 1.65 cr. Total: ₹ 18.21 cr. #India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 29, 2020
Panga, an Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari directed film, is based on the life of a forgotten kabbadi player who aspires to make a comeback into the sport once again. The movie stars Kangana Ranaut, Jassie Gill, Neena Gupta and Richa Chadha in lead roles.
Read: Panga Movie Review: Kangana Ranaut's Charming Film Fills You with Hope and Warmth
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Alia Bhatt Responds to Rangoli Chandel Mocking Her for Sending Flowers on Kangana Ranaut's Padma Shri
- India Had a Big Role to Play in Apple’s Record Breaking Quarterly Revenues
- Australian Open 2020 Day 10, Wawrinka vs Zverev, LIVE Score and Updates: Zverev Beats Wawrinka to Reach Semis
- Journey to the Sun: New NASA-ESA Mission to Peek at Sun's Poles for the First Time
- Jadeja Takes a Cheeky Dig at Sanjay Manjrekar After His 'Player of the Match' Tweet