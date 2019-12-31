Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Kangana Ranaut's Panga Trailer Impresses Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone, while promoting her upcoming film Chhapaak appreciated Kangana Ranaut for her performance in the trailer of Panga.

News18.com

Updated:December 31, 2019, 10:28 AM IST
Kangana Ranaut's Panga Trailer Impresses Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone, while promoting her upcoming film Chhapaak appreciated Kangana Ranaut for her performance in the trailer of Panga.

Deepika Padukone is known for often speaking out in praise of her fellow Bollywood actors and actresses. At a promotional event for her upcoming film Chhapaak, the actress appreciated Kangana Ranaut for her role in Panga.

Speaking at an event, Deepika said she has watched the trailer of Kangana's Panga and she enjoyed it immensely. "I watch a lot of trailers for films with my cast and when I get time, I watch these films as an audience. Panga’s trailer impressed me a lot. Looking at this trailer, which is painted by Kangana Ranaut’s performance, it seems that this film will also be very good."

Her comment was also appreciated by Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel. Rangoli took to Twitter and share a tweet about Deepika's comment. In response, she added multiple emojis of folded hands with the post.

Directed by Ashwini Iyer Tiwari, Panga revolves around Kangana Ranaut who plays the role of a middle-class wife and mother who is also a forgotten kabaddi world champion. The film follows her struggle as she returns to the sport while juggling her passion with burdening responsibilities. The film stars Kangana Ranaut, Jassi Gill, Richa Chadda, Neena Gupta and Yogya Bhasin in pivotal roles. it is set to release on January 24.

