Kangana Ranaut's Panga Trailer Impresses Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone, while promoting her upcoming film Chhapaak appreciated Kangana Ranaut for her performance in the trailer of Panga.
Deepika Padukone, while promoting her upcoming film Chhapaak appreciated Kangana Ranaut for her performance in the trailer of Panga.
Deepika Padukone is known for often speaking out in praise of her fellow Bollywood actors and actresses. At a promotional event for her upcoming film Chhapaak, the actress appreciated Kangana Ranaut for her role in Panga.
Speaking at an event, Deepika said she has watched the trailer of Kangana's Panga and she enjoyed it immensely. "I watch a lot of trailers for films with my cast and when I get time, I watch these films as an audience. Panga’s trailer impressed me a lot. Looking at this trailer, which is painted by Kangana Ranaut’s performance, it seems that this film will also be very good."
Her comment was also appreciated by Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel. Rangoli took to Twitter and share a tweet about Deepika's comment. In response, she added multiple emojis of folded hands with the post.
🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻@deepikapadukone https://t.co/OVRxUyVuqQ— Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) December 30, 2019
Directed by Ashwini Iyer Tiwari, Panga revolves around Kangana Ranaut who plays the role of a middle-class wife and mother who is also a forgotten kabaddi world champion. The film follows her struggle as she returns to the sport while juggling her passion with burdening responsibilities. The film stars Kangana Ranaut, Jassi Gill, Richa Chadda, Neena Gupta and Yogya Bhasin in pivotal roles. it is set to release on January 24.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Nick Jonas Credits Priyanka Chopra for This Stunning 'Morning Meditation' Pic
- Krishna Shroff Expresses Love for Boyfriend Eban Hyams, Tiger Calls Him 'Poor Guy'
- Airtel Raises Minimum Monthly Recharge for Prepaid Users
- Samsung Galaxy S11 Plus to Feature Four Rear Cameras: Report
- From Kabir Singh to Housefull 4, These Sexist Film Dialogues from 2019 Need to be Cancelled