Kangana Ranaut's Property Demolished by BMC, Akshay Kumar Celebrates His Birthday

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar celebrates his 53rd birthday on Wednesday, and wishes poured in from industry colleagues and friends all through the day.

In another news, Kangana Ranaut's property in Mumbai was demolished by BMC staffers. This came in the backdrop of her constant warring with Shiv Sena.

Also, Veteran actress Surekha Sikri, who was hospitalised after suffering brain stroke on Tuesday, is stable but under the observation of doctors.

Akshay Kumar celebrated his birthday abroad where he is shooting for an upcoming film. Twinkle Khanna gave a glimpse of the time he spent with family.

Read: Nitara's Handmade Card for Akshay Kumar's Birthday is Adorable, Twinkle Khanna Shares Smiling Selfie with Him

"Surekha ji is doing fine but she continues to be monitor closely and the next few days are crucial," her agent shared with the media. She has suffered a brain stroke.

Read: Surekha Sikri 'Stable' But Under Observation, Her Agent Rejects Reports of Financial Crisis

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who has been locked in a bitter war of words with Shiv Sena and Maharashtra government, has posted a video message addressing Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Her property in Mumbai was demolished by BMC in her absence.

Read: Today My House is Demolished, Tomorrow it Will be Your Ego, Says Kangana Ranaut to Uddhav Thackeray

Deepika Padukone is going to venture in sci-fi genre with Prabhas 21 and we wonder if she has already begun her prep for the highly anticipated project.

Read: Deepika Padukone Watches This Hollywood Sci-fi Blockbuster and We Wonder if It's for 'Prabhas 21' Prep

Shweta Singh Kirti, sister of late Sushant Singh Rajput, has reacted to Bollywood celebrities who have extended support to actress Rhea Chakraborty.

Read: Sushant's Sister Takes Dig at Celebs Supporting Rhea: Dead Can't Speak So Blame It on the Dead

