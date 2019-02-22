English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kangana Ranaut’s Rani Lakshmibai Fights the British on a Dummy Horse, Twitter Goes Berserk
A new video of Kangana Ranaut fighting one of Manikarnika’s war scenes on a dummy horse has surface online. Watch it here.
Kangana Ranaut in a still from Manikarnika. (Image: Zee Studio)
Kangana Ranaut’s passion project Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, which has now earned over Rs 100 crore, has been mired in controversies ever since it began filming. However, now about a month after its release, a funny video of Ranaut riding a dummy horse while shooting one of the film’s war scenes has surfaced online.
In the short clip, Ranaut, dressed as her character Queen Laxmibai, is mounted on a horse under the shade of an umbrella, carried by one of the crew members. As someone shouts ‘Roll, British, Force’ the extras around her, dressed as the English army start galloping on horses from both sides as Ranaut shouts and fights them away with her sword but all while riding a dummy, mechanical horse.
The video—which has now gone viral—ends with her stopping a few moments later, her make-up man running after her with an umbrella and doing her touch-up.
Twitter has gone into a tizzy ever since the clip emerged on Thursday with netizens trolling the film and Ranaut incessantly.
One user wrote, “Had me dying especially the part when actress hollered the war cry.”
Another said, “Modern Jhaansi ki Rani....”
A third commented. “what lies beneath!”
Meanwhile, Ranaut has been stirring up a storm by calling out actors who she says have “ganged up” against her. So far, she has levelled accusations against Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Anushka Sharma and Shabana Azmi. She has also announced that she will next direct her own biopic.
Inspiration for Majnubhai painting in Welcome 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Z6vKWIcG7N— Maya (@IamMayaSharma) February 21, 2019
