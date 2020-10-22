Kangana Ranaut's Sarcastic Response to Mumbai Police's Sedition Charges: 'You Miss Me So Much'

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel have been summoned by the Mumbai Police and are asked to appear before an investigating officer on October 26 and 27. Reacting to the development, Kangana took to Twitter and posted a rather sarcastic tweet.

She wrote, “Obsessed penguin Sena ... Pappupro of Maharashtra, bahut yaad aati hai k-k-k-k-k-Kangana, koi baat nahin jaldi aa jaungi (You miss Kangana so much, never mind, I will be there soon).”

Obsessed penguin Sena ... Pappupro of Maharashtra, bahut yaad aati hai k-k-k-k-k-Kangana, koi baat nahin jaldi aa jaungi .... https://t.co/nwLyoq1J2i — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 21, 2020

On Wednesday, in a significant development, the Mumbai Police issued summons to Kangana and her sister for investigations following an FIR lodged against them with sedition charges included, officials said on Wednesday.

"Among the charges include Indian Penal Code Sec. 124-A (sedition)...besides spreading communal hatred and falsehoods. The police have also recorded the statement of the complainant, Munawwarali Sahil A. Sayyed today in this connection," his lawyer Ravish Zamindar told IANS.

The sisters have been directed to come to Bandra Police Station on Oct. 26-27, five days after the Bandra Metropolitan Magistrate J. Y. Ghule took cognisance of Sayyed's complaint and ordered a FIR to be registered against the siblings last Saturday (Oct. 17).

A Bollywood casting director and fitness trainer, Sayyed had accused Kangana and Rangoli of defaming the film industry, portraying the people working in it in a bad light with claims of nepotism, drug addiction, communal bias, attempting to drive a wedge between artistes of different communities, calling them murderers, insulting religions, etc, on social media and through public statements.

He also charged her with of creating a Hindu-Muslim divide through objectionable comments, citing Rangoli's "make the mullas and secular media stand in line and shoot them down; the history may call us Nazis, who cares" remarks.

(with inputs from IANS)