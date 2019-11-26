Kangana Ranaut's Sister Defends Actress' Jayalalithaa Look Against Thalaivi Trollers

Kangana Ranaut's sister and spokesperson Rangoli Chandel has come down heavily on netizens who have trolled the Bollywood actress's look as late Tamil Nadu chief minister J. Jayalalithaa, in the latter's upcoming biopic, Thalaivi.

"Anyone who has got eyes can see the brilliance of prosthetic work baki samosa gang is there jo din ko raat aur raat ko din kehte hain, they are inconsequential," claimed Rangoli on Twitter, in response to the countless memes and negative jibes that have come Kangana's way, ever since the first look poster was released online on Saturday, along with a teaser of the film.

Anyone who has got eyes can see the brilliance of prosthetic work baki samosa gang is there jo din ko raat aur raat ko din kehte hain, they are inconsequential 😁🙏 https://t.co/WeCrPjYlAg — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) November 25, 2019

While substantial hype had been created over Kangana's prosthetic preparation for the role in the US, once the first look was revealed, many on social media were far from impressed. Rather than Jayalalithaa, the look was compared by netizens, in turns, to Anil Kapoor's obese avatar in Badhai Ho Badhai, and ever Smriti Irani.

Talking about her transformation process, she told Mid Day, "Vijay (producer) wanted me to resemble her as closely as possible. She (Jayalalithaa) endured a drastic physical transformation in her life. Having grown up as a Bharatanatyam dancer, she had an hour-glass figure. Then, when she joined politics, she had an accident which demanded that she be injected with huge doses of steroids. While we could not depict all of that, we did take measures (to resemble her during these phases)."

Thalaivi also features Arvind Swami, and the film directed by Vijay is slated to open on June 26 next year.

