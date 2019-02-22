English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kangana Ranaut's Sister Rangoli Attacks Mini Mathur for Her Manikarnika Tweet
Mini Mathur was slammed by a Twitter user for praising only Gully Boy and not Manikarnika.
Kangana Ranaut and Mini Mathur. (Image: Instagram)
Despite releasing in theatres about a month ago, Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is still courting controversies.
Now her sister Rangoli has accused popular TV show host Mini Mathur of mocking the biopic on Rani Laxmibai, which has earned over Rs 100 crore. It all started with Mathur taking to Twitter on Tuesday to praise Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy.
“I never knew I could get goosebumps on the soles of my feet.. Gullyboy has made 2019 worthwhile already for me. #bhothhard #Gullyboy @RanveerOfficial @aliaa08 #ZoyaAkhtar @ankurtewari,” she tweeted about the film, which stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles.
Hurt at Mathur complimenting Gully Boy but not saying anything about Manikarnika, a Twitter user commented, “@minimathur ur thinking also so mini..u got time to watch #GullyBoy n not a single word for #manikarnikaqueenofjhansi ..be equal to everyone don’t be biased (sic).”
To this, Mathur wrote, “Oh I apologise to you profusely as I haven’t seen that film yet. And as the official national film critic it is my humble duty to write on every film By the way, how was the experience of making the film?”
Rangoli, who is known to be as outspoken as Ranaut, took offence to Mathur’s jibe, and tweeted, “Its nt evry film @minimathur its d legnd f LaxmiBai, one f d bst period films evr made she’s no ordnry succes stry she’s d vry embodimnt of Bharat Mata if u faild 2 aprciat anodr womns effrts 2 bring dis gigantic conciousnes alive on big screen den dnt b coky bout it its nt funny (sic).”
Mathur is yet to respond to Rangoli’s attack.
Interestingly, a video of Ranaut shooting one of Manikarnika’s war scenes on a dummy horse has also gone viral, much to the amusement of the Twitterati.
