Kangana Ranaut's Sister Rangoli Chandel Lambasts Richa Chadha, Calls Her a 'Jobless Actor'

I hear a lot of people like ⁦@RichaChadha⁩ comment about Kangana’s outspokenness, they often insist they choose not to have public war of words. My question is do they have a choice? Are they truly autonomous? .... (contd.) https://t.co/b0l8dWKrTA — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) May 12, 2019

(Contd)...Can they function if bollywood biggies black list them? Can they create content and survive on their own? Do they have that competence? Can they survive opposition’s counter attacks and bring about the much needed change?....(contd) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) May 12, 2019

..(contd) Please understand Kangana slogged for 14 years to earn her freedom, she never spoke the way she does now cause in 14 years she build herself in a way that she will survive even if the whole industry is against her...(contd) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) May 12, 2019

....(contd) so her timing of speaking out was also decided a decade ago. Please know if there is a flame burning in the rain there is a reason behind that its not a coincidence. And here are some jobless actors, movie mafia ass lickers....(contd) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) May 12, 2019

.....(contd) giving her gyan that even though they can but they don’t indulge in public fights. Darling the truth is if you could, you would 🙂.. So please take a seat🙏 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) May 12, 2019

Also my sincere advice to all lovely young women out there who r aspiring Kangana Ranauts pls build yourself first then choose ur battles, many heros have fallen,Kangana survived cos she prepared for today many years ago. Struggle, strategy & collective well being is the matra🙏 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) May 12, 2019

I really hope you go quiet darling, you and papa Jo have milked enough backhand PR from this, please take a seat now.... 🙏 https://t.co/rNwBMEvYMx — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 23, 2019

Richa Chadha is the new Bollywood actress in Rangoli Chandel's line of fire. In a series of tweets, Kangana Ranaut's sister referred to a statement made by Richa on a chat show, saying that she does not believe in a public war of words.Richa had expressed her views when she appeared on the show By Invite Only. "If I have a problem with someone, I wouldn't have a war of words with them on a public platform. This is because I don't want to say it. Not because I lack the courage. I have the courage and I want to say it sometimes, but I'd say it one-on-one," she said.The Fukrey actress' stance did not go down well Rangoli, who lambasted Richa in as many as six tweets on her Twitter handle.Rangoli insisted that not everyone is in a position to be as outspoken as Kangana and continue to work in the industry. She said that it is her sister's 14 years of hard work that has given her the freedom to speak the way she wants.She ended her series of criticism by advising actresses who are 'aspiring Kangana Ranauts' to stand on their own feet before taking up battles.The last time Rangoli asked a Bollywood actress to "take a seat" was Alia Bhatt, after the Raazi actress had refused to react to comments about her and her family. Alia, her mother Soni Razdan and father Mahesh Bhatt were targeted by Rangoli on Twitter.