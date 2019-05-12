Take the pledge to vote

Kangana Ranaut's Sister Rangoli Chandel Lambasts Richa Chadha, Calls Her a 'Jobless Actor'

On a chat show, Richa Chadha said that she prefers to not indulge in a public war of words.

May 12, 2019
Kangana Ranaut's Sister Rangoli Chandel Lambasts Richa Chadha, Calls Her a 'Jobless Actor'
On a chat show, Richa Chadha said that she prefers to not indulge in a public war of words.
Richa Chadha is the new Bollywood actress in Rangoli Chandel's line of fire. In a series of tweets, Kangana Ranaut's sister referred to a statement made by Richa on a chat show, saying that she does not believe in a public war of words.

Richa had expressed her views when she appeared on the show By Invite Only. "If I have a problem with someone, I wouldn't have a war of words with them on a public platform. This is because I don't want to say it. Not because I lack the courage. I have the courage and I want to say it sometimes, but I'd say it one-on-one," she said.

The Fukrey actress' stance did not go down well Rangoli, who lambasted Richa in as many as six tweets on her Twitter handle.







Rangoli insisted that not everyone is in a position to be as outspoken as Kangana and continue to work in the industry. She said that it is her sister's 14 years of hard work that has given her the freedom to speak the way she wants.










She ended her series of criticism by advising actresses who are 'aspiring Kangana Ranauts' to stand on their own feet before taking up battles.




The last time Rangoli asked a Bollywood actress to "take a seat" was Alia Bhatt, after the Raazi actress had refused to react to comments about her and her family. Alia, her mother Soni Razdan and father Mahesh Bhatt were targeted by Rangoli on Twitter.




