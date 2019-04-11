Kangana Ranaut's Sister Refutes Rumors Stating Creative Differences Between the Actress & Ekta Kapoor

Kuch log jitna waqt Kangana ke bare mein sochte hue bitate hain itna agar khud ke bare mein sochein toh shayad usse behtar insaan and actor ban jayein.... 😂... no such thing ever happened on Mental sets ⁦⁦⁦@dna⁩ please don’t spread lies pic.twitter.com/4z3DRMXmEp — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 9, 2019

Bollywood’s diva Kangana Ranaut, who is known for her bold and revoking statements, has always had the support of her sister Rangoli Chandel. Be it fighting against Bollywood’s nepotism or facing trolls, Rangoli has made sure to brave each fight through her war of tweets. Once again, Rangoli has slammed a media daily for publishing a report about creative differences between her sister and Ekta Kapoor.The Manikarnika actress has recently wrapped up shooting for Mental Hai Kya, with co-star Rajkummar Rao, produced by Ekta Kapoor. As both, Ekta and Kangana, are known to be outspoken, it was expected that the two might possibly face a rift due to their extremely strong personalities. However, the ship sailed smoothly and the makers have wrapped up the shooting of the movie.However, a few media reports claimed that the two ladies have faced a creative difference, which led to some issues in the film’s shooting. The reports also alleged that Kangana and Ekta had different visions for some scenes of the movie, which led to creative differences between the two.Clarifying their equations, Rangoli took to Twitter to dismiss the reports.Sharing the screenshot of the media report, she tweeted, "Kuch log jitna waqt Kangana ke bare mein sochte hue bitate hain itna agar khud ke bare mein sochein toh shayad usse behtar insaan and actor ban jayein... no such thing ever happened on Mental sets. Please don’t spread lies. (Some people spend a lot of time thinking about Kangana. If they could it to some other thoughts, they can turn out to be a better human or actor)."Mental Hai Kya also stars Jimmy Sheirgill and Amyra Dastur and is set to hit theatres on May 24.