Kangana Ranaut's Sister Rangoli Chandel Responds to Karan Patel for Calling Her 'Stand up Comedian'

Before her Twitter account was suspended for violating guidelines, Kangana Ranaut had received flak for another saying that people who are using oxygen cylinders during the Covid-19 second wave were ‘forcefully’ drawing oxygen from the environment.

Kangana had tweeted, “Everybody is building more and more oxygen plants, getting tons and tons of oxygen cylinders, how are we compensating for all the oxygen that we are forcefully drawing from the environment? It seems we learnt nothing from our mistakes and catastrophes they cause #Planttrees.”

Responding to this tweet by Kangana, actor Karan Patel has said that she is the most hilarious woman. He shared a screenshot of Kangana’s tweet on Instagram and wrote, “This woman is the most hilarious stand up comedian this country ever produced (sic).”

Now, Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel has responded to Karan’s statement on the actress. She said, “And u r the most N***a Person this country has ever produced, who has not done anything for environment… who is just a bojh (burden) on Mother Earth have some gratitude & feel better !! @karan9198 (sic),” reported a website.

After Kangana shared some controversial messages on social media regarding the violence in Bengal, her Twitter account has been suspended.

