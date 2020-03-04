English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Kangana Ranaut's Sister Rangoli Chandel Wants to Take Over PM Narendra Modi's Social Media on Women's Day

Kangana Ranaut's Sister Rangoli Chandel Wants to Take Over PM Narendra Modi's Social Media on Women's Day

Kangana Ranaut's sister and spokesperson Rangoli expressed her desire to take over social media after the PM announced he will be giving it away to 'inspirational women' who had motivational stories to tell.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 4, 2020, 10:38 AM IST
Share this:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday, had announced that he would be giving away his social media handle to a few women who had motivational stories to share. Among the first ones to lay claim to the account was Kangana Ranaut's sister and manager Rangoli Chandel and the reason isn't really surprising.

Known for not mincing words and and being vocal about blasting Bollywood celebrities for various reasons, Rangoli gave the reason in her reply which read, "Modi ji me pls me, aapke aalochakon ko kuch khari khoti sunane ka mann hai pls mauka do (Modi ji, please give me a chance. I really want to give your detractors a piece of my mind)."

It was on Sunday when Narendra Modi tweeted that he was thinking of giving away his social media accounts. He later declared that on International Women's Day (March 8), his social media will be handled by 'inspiring women', and urged to share stories using #SheInspiresUs.

Kangana is known to be a strong supporter of the PM and has actively spoken about the same. During an earlier event, she had called him the 'rightful leader of the democracy' and 'the most deserving candidate'. The actress was quoted, "We have voted him as our prime minister. This cannot be taken away from him. This is his well-deserved place which he has earned after sheer hard work. So, there shouldn't be any doubt about his credibility as a prime minister."

Kangana is currently working on her next, Thalaivi, directed by AL Vijay. The movie is based on the life of late actress-turned-politician Jayalalitha. The movie is slated for a June 26, 2020 release.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story