Kangana Ranaut's Sister Rangoli Chandel Wants to Take Over PM Narendra Modi's Social Media on Women's Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday, had announced that he would be giving away his social media handle to a few women who had motivational stories to share. Among the first ones to lay claim to the account was Kangana Ranaut's sister and manager Rangoli Chandel and the reason isn't really surprising.

Known for not mincing words and and being vocal about blasting Bollywood celebrities for various reasons, Rangoli gave the reason in her reply which read, "Modi ji me pls me, aapke aalochakon ko kuch khari khoti sunane ka mann hai pls mauka do (Modi ji, please give me a chance. I really want to give your detractors a piece of my mind)."

This Women's Day, I will give away my social media accounts to women whose life & work inspire us. This will help them ignite motivation in millions.



Are you such a woman or do you know such inspiring women? Share such stories using #SheInspiresUs. pic.twitter.com/CnuvmFAKEu — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020

It was on Sunday when Narendra Modi tweeted that he was thinking of giving away his social media accounts. He later declared that on International Women's Day (March 8), his social media will be handled by 'inspiring women', and urged to share stories using #SheInspiresUs.

Kangana is known to be a strong supporter of the PM and has actively spoken about the same. During an earlier event, she had called him the 'rightful leader of the democracy' and 'the most deserving candidate'. The actress was quoted, "We have voted him as our prime minister. This cannot be taken away from him. This is his well-deserved place which he has earned after sheer hard work. So, there shouldn't be any doubt about his credibility as a prime minister."

Kangana is currently working on her next, Thalaivi, directed by AL Vijay. The movie is based on the life of late actress-turned-politician Jayalalitha. The movie is slated for a June 26, 2020 release.

