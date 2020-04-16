MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Kangana Ranaut's Sister Rangoli Chandel's Twitter Account Suspended for Violating Rules

Image: Instagram

Rangoli Chandel was extremely active on Twitter and vocal about her opinions which often landed her in controversies.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 16, 2020, 1:38 PM IST
Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel's Twitter account has been suspended. She was extremely active on Twitter, and posted about everything - from films to politics. She was extremely vocal about her opinions which often landed her in controversies.

Latest reports say Rangoli's account was suspended after she posted controversial tweets regarding the Moradabad stone pelting incident. Filmmaker Reema Kagti had tagged the Mumbai Police, urging action against one of Rangoli's posts. Supporting the same, actress Kubra Sait had also shared that she had blocked Rangoli on Twitter.

Reema tweeted, "Could you please look into this and take action? Isn’t this spreading fake news AND inciting hatred & violence against certain people?@OfficeofUT."

Jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali also shared that she had reported Rangoli's account and thanked Twitter for suspending it. "I reported this because she targeted a specific community and called for them to be shot along with liberal media and compared herself to the Nazis," she tweeted.

Rangoli would often take on Bollywood celebrities and hurl potshots at them. One of her favourite subjects was nepotism. Actresses like Alia Bhatt and Taapsee Pannu have often been targeted by Rangoli on Twitter. She often acted as Kangana's spokesperson, since the actress herself does not use Twitter.

