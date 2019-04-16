Kangana's Sister Rangoli Trains Guns At Randeep Hooda After His Cryptic Tweet Supporting Alia
Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel reacted to Randeep Hooda's tweet to Alia, tagging the Sarbjit actor and calling him "a permanent failure".
Now, Alia's Highway co-star Randeep Hooda seems to have lauded Alia's dignified conduct in the face of criticism. In a cryptic tweet which could be about Kangana's constant criticism of Alia, the actor said he is glad that the 26-year-old actress is "not letting the opinions of very occasional actors and chronic victims affect you and your work".
Dearest @aliaa08 I’m so glad you are not letting the opinions of very occasional actors and chronic victims affect you and your work .. kudos to you for your continued efforts to outdo yourself— Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) April 16, 2019
Randeep's tweet got a number of supporters, as well as many haters who compared his acting skills with Kangana's.
Ab Kangna ka metoo aayega tumhare liye— ♑ (@Ranveerianworld) April 16, 2019
Thanks for supporting Alia.. Thank you for speaking..— Shiva❤Isha (@pra256) April 16, 2019
Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel was quick to react to Randeep's tweet, tagging the Sarbjit actor and calling him "a permanent failure".
Alia baby ko bachane ko nepotism gang ki khud ki himmat nahin toh tujhko aage kiya, I know during film Ungli what u did, kitna harass kiya tune Kangana ko aur kitna bada chatukar hai tu Karan Johar ka....(contd) @RandeepHooda— Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 16, 2019
(Contd).....magar phir bhi tera kuch nahin hua, at least people like Alia are successful because of chamchagiri, bhai tu to permanent failure hai @RandeepHooda— Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 16, 2019
Earlier, Rangoli spoke out against Alia and her mother Soni Razdan, for not being Indian citizens and "lying about intolerance and spreading hatred". It was recently reported that Alia can't vote in the elections because both she and her mother Soni Razdan have British passports.
Rangoli took to Twitter to call Alia and her mother "non Indians who are living off this land, using and abusing its people and its resources..."
These non Indians who are living off this land, using and abusing its people and its resources, lying about intolerance and spreading hatred, time to think about their agenda and not to get carried away with their provocations. https://t.co/FAwHChqopC— Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 14, 2019
