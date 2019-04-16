SPONSORED BY
Kangana's Sister Rangoli Trains Guns At Randeep Hooda After His Cryptic Tweet Supporting Alia

Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel reacted to Randeep Hooda's tweet to Alia, tagging the Sarbjit actor and calling him "a permanent failure".

News18.com

Updated:April 16, 2019, 5:56 PM IST
Images: Instagram
Kangana Ranaut has been taking potshots at Alia Bhatt for a while now. She recently called her performance in Gully Boy mediocre, and has also slammed Alia for not airing her political views in public. No matter how many times and how harshly she has been judged by Kangana, Alia has always chosen to be polite in her response.

Now, Alia's Highway co-star Randeep Hooda seems to have lauded Alia's dignified conduct in the face of criticism. In a cryptic tweet which could be about Kangana's constant criticism of Alia, the actor said he is glad that the 26-year-old actress is "not letting the opinions of very occasional actors and chronic victims affect you and your work".




Randeep's tweet got a number of supporters, as well as many haters who compared his acting skills with Kangana's.







Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel was quick to react to Randeep's tweet, tagging the Sarbjit actor and calling him "a permanent failure".







Earlier, Rangoli spoke out against Alia and her mother Soni Razdan, for not being Indian citizens and "lying about intolerance and spreading hatred". It was recently reported that Alia can't vote in the elections because both she and her mother Soni Razdan have British passports.

Rangoli took to Twitter to call Alia and her mother "non Indians who are living off this land, using and abusing its people and its resources..."




