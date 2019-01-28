English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kangana Ranaut's Sister to Manikarnika Co-director Krish Jagarlamudi: Calm Down, Leave Her Alone
Replying to his statements, Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel took to Twitter and asked Krish to calm down and leave her sister alone.
Kangana Ranaut in a still from Manikarnika.(Image: Zee Studio)
Manikarnika was mired up in a lot of controversies after the director of the film, Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi or Krish as he is popularly known, abruptly walked out of the film. In a recent interview, he opened up about the controversy and Kangana Ranaut taking the direction of the film.
He a told media portal, "I don’t know how Kangana can sleep well by taking the first credit in direction when she does not deserve it."
When he was asked about how much of his portions Kangana cut from the film, he said, "Difficult to say. But I think Kangana has done 20-25 per cent of the first half. I didn’t shoot a song and I didn’t shoot her entry scene. In the second half, she has even re-shot some scenes which I had done in a different way. But it’s okay now. The film is looking brilliant. I am happy that she didn’t spoil it much."
Now replying to his statements, Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel took to Twitter and asked Krish to calm down and leave her sister alone. Asking him to take a back seat she wrote, "chalo man liya you directed the whole film now please calm down, still Kangana is the leading face of the film let her enjoy this moment of her success and great appreciation, please leave her alone, we all believe you now please take a seat."
Krish had also said that he was told that Zee Studios, the production house behind the film, hadn't liked his cut.
"Kangana even told me that Zee Studios hadn’t liked what I had made. It was looking like a Bhojpuri film. I laughed. People know my previous work. We argued but she wanted her own way. I just couldn’t understand," he said.
Krish also claimed that Kangana wanted Sonu Sood’s character to be killed off in the first half itself which led to big arguments between the actress and him.
“She (Kangana) said Sonu is not required in the second half. But I put my foot down. Big arguments followed. Kamal Jain (one of the film’s producers) took Kangana’s side," he added.
Follow @news18movies for more
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
He a told media portal, "I don’t know how Kangana can sleep well by taking the first credit in direction when she does not deserve it."
When he was asked about how much of his portions Kangana cut from the film, he said, "Difficult to say. But I think Kangana has done 20-25 per cent of the first half. I didn’t shoot a song and I didn’t shoot her entry scene. In the second half, she has even re-shot some scenes which I had done in a different way. But it’s okay now. The film is looking brilliant. I am happy that she didn’t spoil it much."
Now replying to his statements, Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel took to Twitter and asked Krish to calm down and leave her sister alone. Asking him to take a back seat she wrote, "chalo man liya you directed the whole film now please calm down, still Kangana is the leading face of the film let her enjoy this moment of her success and great appreciation, please leave her alone, we all believe you now please take a seat."
@DirKrish chalo man liya you directed the whole film now please calm down, still Kangana is the leading face of the film let her enjoy this moment of her success and great appreciation, please leave her alone, we all believe you now please take a seat 🙏 https://t.co/rInLkrHreO— Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) January 28, 2019
Krish had also said that he was told that Zee Studios, the production house behind the film, hadn't liked his cut.
"Kangana even told me that Zee Studios hadn’t liked what I had made. It was looking like a Bhojpuri film. I laughed. People know my previous work. We argued but she wanted her own way. I just couldn’t understand," he said.
Krish also claimed that Kangana wanted Sonu Sood’s character to be killed off in the first half itself which led to big arguments between the actress and him.
“She (Kangana) said Sonu is not required in the second half. But I put my foot down. Big arguments followed. Kamal Jain (one of the film’s producers) took Kangana’s side," he added.
Follow @news18movies for more
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Thackeray Movie Review: An Authentic And Unapologetic Portrayal Of Bal Thackeray
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Wednesday 26 December , 2018
2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
-
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
Friday 25 January , 2019 Thackeray Movie Review: An Authentic And Unapologetic Portrayal Of Bal Thackeray
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Wednesday 26 December , 2018 2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
Sunday 30 December , 2018 2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kangana Ranaut's Sister to Manikarnika Co-director Krish Jagarlamudi: Calm Down, Leave Her Alone
- Game of Thrones Season 8: Is Lena Headey Hinting that Cersei Lannister Will Survive Till the End?
- Sanjay Dutt Gets Criticised for Not Wishing Elder Daughter Trishala on National Girl Child Day
- Hardik Pandya's Stunning Catch to Dismiss Kane Williamson Has Caught Everyone's Attention
- Realme C1 New Storage and RAM Variants Launched Starting at Rs 7,499
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results