MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
2-MIN READ

Kangana Ranaut’s Team, Kubbra Sait Lock Horns on Twitter, Actress Says 'Your Handle Has Been Toxic'

Kangana Ranaut’s Team, Kubbra Sait Lock Horns on Twitter, Actress Says 'Your Handle Has Been Toxic'

Kubbra Sait called out the Twitter account of Team Kangana Ranaut saying that it has been toxic. It started a war of words between the two on the micro-blogging site.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: August 11, 2020, 2:01 PM IST
Share this:

On Monday, Kubbra Sait called the Twitter handle of Team Kangana Ranaut toxic and said she would "passionately support" the trend #SuspendTeamKangana on the microblogging site.

In response to Sait's tweet, Team Kangana wrote, "Dear @KubbraSait you and Kangana have shared a lot as friends as colleagues which can be called positive, what damage has she done to you that you are campaigning against her freedom of speech? What is bothering you? Or you just want to please a few ?”

In a follow-up tweet, the team added, “Please tell your mafia friends Kangana exposed nepotism, gender bias, pay parity, racism in last 5-6 years without twitter, she started tweeting two days ago, she is one of the leading voices in the nation so what is the point of #SuspendTeamKangana.”

Sait was also quick to respond to the allegations saying, "This is not personal at all." "Team Kangana Ranaut, your handle has been toxic. I unfollowed & reported you too. What I personally ask from you is this: Be kind. Be responsible. I don’t make things personal & I am pretty positive that you won’t either," the actress tweeted.

It all started when Sait tweeted in support of suspension of Team Kangana's Account. She wrote, "Yah! I would passionately support this suspension. It would be grand if @TwitterIndia sees it too. Today was the only day the handle shared something positive, which is a rarity.

But now, enough no? #SuspendTeamKangana"

This is not the first time that Team Kangana Ranaut called out a celebrity on social media. The actress' team has been constantly taking jobes at Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar among others. The most recent of them all is Ayushmann Khurrana. Ranaut slammed Khurrana for allegedly sympathising with Rhea Chakraborty, who has been accused of abetting actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide.

Read: Kangana Ranaut Attacks Ayushmann Khurrana, Calls Him 'Chaploos Outsider' Who Supports 'Mafia'

Next Story
Loading