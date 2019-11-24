Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivi Memes Will Light up Your Day

Kangana Ranaut's first look from the much anticipated film 'Thalaivi' was unveiled by the makers on social media. The film is scheduled to release on June 26, 2020. The bipoic of late politician J Jayalalithaa inspired curiosity among the cinema loving fans and some even responded with memes on Twitter. Many fans were upset with the kind of look Kangana takes up when she has become a political leader.

Read: Kangana Ranaut Looks Unrecognisable as J Jayalalithaa in Thalaivi, Watch Teaser

Some reactions to the teaser and first look poster seemed to take a jibe at the prosthetic used by the make up artist. She was also reported to have spent hours on prosthetic makeup sessions. Some even drew inspiration from how recently 'Sonic The Hedgehog' had to rework its CGI after backlash from fans.

In 'Thalaivi' poster, Kangana can be seen clad in a dark green cape with a border and a bottom. She also sports a circular bindi on her forehead to look like the late CM. A short teaser of the film was also released on YouTube.

This year, Kangana has been seen on the big screen in 'Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi' and 'Judgementall Hai Kya' this year.

In Bollywood, she will next be seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's kabaddi film 'Panga' and an out an out action film titled 'Dhaakad'.

Check out a collection of funny memes posted by fans on Twitter as 'Thalaivi' teaser and first look poster dropped:

Remember #Chutki from Chota Bheem !This is how she looks now #Thalaivi pic.twitter.com/h7LFMt5O72 — Its Rush (@Hrithikstaan) November 23, 2019

Even #KamalHaasan could have been better choice for #Thalaivi #KanganaRanaut is loooking like some one blew air in annabelle doll pic.twitter.com/5zEy2Ic2ud — mask (@tantanatan77) November 23, 2019

The Exam The resultsI think i write I get#Thalaivi #KanganaRanaut pic.twitter.com/H345RLA3M7 — Chaitanya Vardhan (@TheNoThirteen) November 23, 2019

