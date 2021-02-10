Kangana Ranaut's 'Thalaivi' Pics Show Her Weight Gain for the J Jayalalithaa Biopic

Kangana Ranaut had earlier shared that she gained 20 kgs for her role in upcoming J Jayalalithaa biopic Thalaivi. In the latest stills she shares from the movie, her extra kilos are visible.

In one of the film stills, Kangana wears a shimmery golden outfit as she looks to prepare for a dance sequence. In another image, she poses in an outfit like Cleopatra's. Her weight gain for the role is quite visible in these two stills.

Today most of the comments have been encouraging,the ones who didn’t agree with me just bullied or trolled, didn’t give any logical counter argument/proof of somebody’s filmography which shows range and brilliance like mine. So let’s be fair all n all I stand vindicated, thanks. https://t.co/hmsQogFUvW— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 9, 2021

Kangana is currently prepping to play Agent Agni in the upcoming film Dhaakad. She says the role is a depiction of Bhairavi, the goddess of death. In images shared on social media we see a burning car visible in the backdrop. The actress is armed with a machine gun and a pistol.

Dhaakad is a spy thriller that casts Arjun Rampal as the antagonist Rudraveer. The film is directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai, and is slated to release on October 1.

Apart from Thalaivi and Dhaakad, Kangana will also feature in Tejas.