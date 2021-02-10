News18 Logo

movies

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Cricket#NarendraModi#Bitcoin
News18» News»Movies»Kangana Ranaut's 'Thalaivi' Pics Show Her Weight Gain for the J Jayalalithaa Biopic
1-MIN READ

Kangana Ranaut's 'Thalaivi' Pics Show Her Weight Gain for the J Jayalalithaa Biopic

'Thalaivi' still

'Thalaivi' still

Kangana Ranaut had shared earlier that J Jayalalithaa biopic 'Thalaivi' will see her gaining around 20 kgs for the role.

Kangana Ranaut had earlier shared that she gained 20 kgs for her role in upcoming J Jayalalithaa biopic Thalaivi. In the latest stills she shares from the movie, her extra kilos are visible.

In one of the film stills, Kangana wears a shimmery golden outfit as she looks to prepare for a dance sequence. In another image, she poses in an outfit like Cleopatra's. Her weight gain for the role is quite visible in these two stills.

Kangana is currently prepping to play Agent Agni in the upcoming film Dhaakad. She says the role is a depiction of Bhairavi, the goddess of death. In images shared on social media we see a burning car visible in the backdrop. The actress is armed with a machine gun and a pistol.

Dhaakad is a spy thriller that casts Arjun Rampal as the antagonist Rudraveer. The film is directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai, and is slated to release on October 1.

Apart from Thalaivi and Dhaakad, Kangana will also feature in Tejas.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...