Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivi Ropes in Poorna to Play Sasikala

Kangana Ranaut-starrer Thalaivi cast is getting bigger day by day. Directed by AL Vijay, the film on the life of former chief minister of Tamil Nadu J Jayalalithaa will now feature popular faces in pivotal roles.

Shamna Kasim aka Poorna is reported to have joined the cast. According to the director, she will be essaying the role of VK Sasikala, who was a close aide to Jayalalithaa.

Earlier, Priya Mani was selected for the role. However, speaking to The Times of India, Vijay said that “some date issues” with the actor called in for a change.

“Our immediate choice was Poorna. I have seen her work and she’s a phenomenal performer. We did a makeup test and she was perfect for the role,” he added.

Delighted to announce that I am now officially part of Thalaivi Movie, directed by @DirectorALVijay Sir. It's truly a wonderful opportunity to be associated with the biopic of the Iron Lady J Jayalalitha ma'am and to work alongside #KanganaRenaut, @thearvindswami, @prakashraaj pic.twitter.com/pRtvk3k8ga

— Poorna (@shamna_kasim) February 22, 2020

Aside from Poorna, Madhoo will also play an important role in the film. The Roja actor will essay the character of VN Janaki, MGR’s wife. Veteran actor Arvind Swamy is playing MGR, who was Jayalalithaa’s mentor.



The first look of Kangana Ranaut as Jayalalitha was released in November last year, where the actor is seen to be shooting for the 1965 classic Vennira Aadai. Then the scene shifts to 1991, when we meet the “revolutionary hero” politician Jayalalithaa.

Thalaivi is set to release on June 26, 2020 simultaneously in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. The movie has been produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shaailesh R Singh.

