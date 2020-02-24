Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivi Still Goes Viral, Janhvi Kapoor Shares Throwback Pic on Sridevi's Death Anniversary

Kangana Ranaut has raised anticipation around her J Jayalalithaa biopic yet again as a new look of the actress in a younger version of the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister was revealed on social media. February 24 marks the birth anniversary of Jayalalithaa and the new look of Kangana from Thalaivi has been released on the special occasion.

February 24 marks the death anniversary of the legendary actress Sridevi, who redefined stardom for female actors in India. On the occasion, her daughter Janhvi remembered the late actress with an emotional post and a throwback picture of her mother.

Karan Singh Grover turned a year older on Sunday. Wishing the actor on his birthday, his friend Arti Singh shared a heartwarming post for him. She called Karan her 'Jigar Ka Tudka' and said, "Love u so so much. May God give u everything u want and deserve. U are one f the nicest person I hv met and I'm blessed tht I met u .... I love u forever and ever ..(sic)"

Actress Neena Gupta took a trip down the memory lane sharing a classic picture of herself from the past. In the 25-year-old throwback post, the actress is seen slaying in bob cut hair, a gold choker and black weave saree. The picture has been going viral on social media ever since.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan becomes a big fat family drama as Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar's gay love story takes a back seat. The film straight away dives into the family acceptance fight, without exploring the relationship between Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar's roles.

