Kangana Ranaut's Throwback Photo by Dabboo Ratnani Causes Frenzy, Salman Khan Visits Parents

Amid the coronavirus lockdown, celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani has been sharing his masterpieces from his photoshoots with celebs. He recently posted a picture of Kangana Ranaut that is causing a social media frenzy.

In the picture, Kangana can be seen in a black sheer top. Fans dropped positive comments on the picture. "Wow she slays in any attire," one fan wrote, whereas the other said, "Wow looking amazing. So gorgeous and beautiful."

Actor Sumeet Raghvan, who essayed the character of adolescent Sudama in B.R. Chopra's Mahabharat decades ago, says that he had no inkling that the show would create history.

"I was very young when I bagged the role, and I was as excited as any new kid on the block. I was quite skinny at the time, probably that's why I got the role," he quipped.

Salman Khan visited his house in Mumbai on Tuesday, taking necessary precautions, to check in on his parents after spending two months at his Panvel farmhouse during the nationwide lockdown. The actor was in Mumbai for a few hours before he returned to Panvel before nightfall.

His parents have been staying at the family's Galaxy apartments home in Bandra. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Salman followed social distancing guidelines and had taken the essential permissions.

Farhan Akhtar was questioned by netizens after he shared photos of PPE kits donated by his fans that bear his name. Social media users, on seeing the pictures, pointed out charity should be faceless.

Farhan had tweeted a couple of photos where cartons can be seen piled up inside a room. On every carton, it is written "These PPE kits made possible by fans of FARHAN AKHTAR CAMA HOSPITAL."

Actor Gregory Tyree Boyce, best known for his role as Tyler Crowley in Twilight, was found dead on Wednesday in his Las Vegas condo along with his girlfriend Natalie Adepoju. He was 30 years old.

A source told E! News, "Greg's cousin woke up and noticed that Greg's car was still at the house. He was worried because Greg was to be in LA. His cousin went to check on him and found them."

