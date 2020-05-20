MOVIES

2-MIN READ

Kangana Ranaut's Throwback Photoshoot by Dabboo Ratnani Causing A Frenzy; See Pic

Celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani took to Instagram to share a throwback portrait of Kangana Ranaut from a calendar shoot which has caused a frenzy among her fans.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 20, 2020, 1:30 PM IST
Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani has been sharing his masterpieces from his photoshoots with celebs. He recently posted a picture of Kangana Ranaut that is causing a social media frenzy.

In the picture, Kangana can be seen in a black sheer top. Dabboo Ratnani captioned the post, "Be You #kanganaranaut #25YearsOfDabbooRatnani @dabbooratnani @manishadratnani #dabbooratnanicalendar. MakeUp @thevipulbhagat Hair Maria Sharma. Outfit & Styling @rickroyco

Location & Post Production @dabbooratnanistudio #dabbooratnani #dabbooratnaniphotography #dabbooarchives."

Actor Siddhant Kapoor commented, "What a shot this one is." Fans also dropped positive comments on the picture. "Wow she slays in any attire," one fan wrote, whereas the other said, "Wow looking amazing. So gorgeous and beautiful."

Dabboo has also shared portraits of other stars from his old calendar shoots. This includes Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Arjun Rampal, Shahid Kapoor, Vidya Balan among others.

Check out the pictures below:

View this post on Instagram

Easier To Climb Up, Then To Just Hang On ‍♂️ @rampal72 @dabbooratnani #25yearsofdabbooratnani @manishadratnani #dabbooratnanicalendar ❤️ .. I remember Arjun gave us a real scare while we were shooting together on his terrace for #dabbooratnanicalendar . In midst of the shot, he just jumped off the edge of the terrace and frightened the daylights out of us. We ran to the ledge only to find him on the building parapet, he just laughed really hard and asked,” Doesn’t this make a really cool shot?!” He was so right , I loved what I saw through my viewfinder ! The shot was so dynamic! Arjun is really experimental He is a photographer’s delight ❤️ Love Him ❣️ #arjunrampal #dabbooratnani #dabbooratnaniphotography #dabbooarchives

A post shared by Dabboo Ratnani (@dabbooratnani) on

Kangana is currently quarantining in Himachal with her family.

