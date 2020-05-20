Kangana Ranaut's Throwback Photoshoot by Dabboo Ratnani Causing A Frenzy; See Pic

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani has been sharing his masterpieces from his photoshoots with celebs. He recently posted a picture of Kangana Ranaut that is causing a social media frenzy.
In the picture, Kangana can be seen in a black sheer top.
Location & Post Production @dabbooratnanistudio #dabbooratnani #dabbooratnaniphotography #dabbooarchives."
Actor Siddhant Kapoor commented, "What a shot this one is." Fans also dropped positive comments on the picture. "Wow she slays in any attire," one fan wrote, whereas the other said, "Wow looking amazing. So gorgeous and beautiful."
Dabboo has also shared portraits of other stars from his old calendar shoots. This includes Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Arjun Rampal, Shahid Kapoor, Vidya Balan among others.
Check out the pictures below:
Kangana is currently quarantining in Himachal with her family.
