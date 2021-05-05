movies

Kangana Ranaut's Twitter Account Suspended, Swara Bhasker, Kubbra Sait and Richa Chadha React
1-MIN READ

Kangana Ranaut's Twitter Account Suspended, Swara Bhasker, Kubbra Sait and Richa Chadha React

Kangana Ranaut's Twitter Account Suspended, Swara Bhasker, Kubbra Sait and Richa Chadha React

Several celebs reacted directly or indirectly to Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account suspension, welcoming the move.

Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter account was suspended on Tuesday for repeated violations of their rules, specifically the hateful conduct policy and abusive behaviour policy. Several actors reacted to the suspension directly or indirectly, welcoming Twitter’s decision. Kubbra Sait tweeted, “Amen! I was in a mental state of tripping her with my left foot if I ever met her. But, this is way better. I hope a permanent relief. Social media can be better without her."

Actress Richa Chadha did not mention Kangana, but posted a picture with text that read, “Be yourself. Somewhere else."

RELATED NEWS

Swara Bhasker, who has been targeted by Kangana on several occasions, reacted to designer Anand Bhushan’s decision to not collaborate with the latter from here on. “Pleasantly surprised to see this! Kudos to you @AnandBhushan & #RimzimDadu for calling out hate speech and incitement to genocide in a direct manner! Stand tall you guys!"

She also reacted to tweets trolling the actress’ opinions on generating oxygen.

Kangana’s account was suspended after the actress had made comments on the alleged violence that took place in West Bengal after assembly election results were declared recently.

first published:May 05, 2021, 10:56 IST