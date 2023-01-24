CHANGE LANGUAGE
Kangana Ranaut's Twitter Ban Lifted After Almost 20 Months, Check Out Her First Post

Kangana Ranaut is back on Twitter

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter account was permanently suspended in May 2021 for ‘repeated violation of Twitter rules’.

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is back on Twitter. The actress was banned from the microblogging site in May 2021. The first post she made after her ban was lifted was an update of her upcoming film Emergency. “Hello everyone, it’s nice to be back here 🙂" she wrote, followed by a BTS video of the Emergency, which she is directing in and starring.

She wrote, “And it’s a wrap !!!Emergency filming completed successfully… see you in cinemas on 20th October 2023 …

20-10-2023 🚩"

Take a look:

Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account was permanently suspended in May 2021 for 'repeated violation of Twitter rules'. The actor had reportedly violated the Hateful Conduct policy and Abusive Behaviour policy of Twitter with her controversial comments.

“If I come back on Twitter, then people’s lives will become sensational and my life will become problematic because cases are filed against me in different states. I’m happy that I’m not there on Twitter. But if my account is revived, then definitely… you will get a lot of ‘masala’," the actress said last year during an interview with Aaj Tak.

Meanwhile, talking about Emergency, the actress has donned the director’s hat for this film. The film revolves around the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and features Kangana in the titular role of the late politician. The former prime minister had imposed the Emergency in the country in 1975. Besides Kangana, the film also stars Anupam Kher in the role of revolutionary leader J P Narayan, Shreyas Talpade as former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and Milind Soman as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

