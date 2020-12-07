Kangana Ranaut’s Unseen Pics from Sets of Thalaivi Go Viral

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who is busy in shooting for her upcoming film Thalaivi, has been hitting headlines for many reasons. Recently, her unseen pictures from the sets of the film are going viral on the internet. In the pictures that have been shared on Instagram, Kangana looks stunning in a grey saree.

Recently, Kangana also paid tribute to the late politician J Jayalalithaa on her 4th death anniversary and shared some stills from the sets. She also penned a note for the team of the movie and thanked them for their hard work and effort. She tweeted about sharing some working stills from her film Thalaivi – The Revolutionary Leader on the death anniversary of Jaya Amma. She further thanked her team, especially the leader Vijay sir who has been working like a superhuman to complete the film.

Thalaivi is an autobiographical flick helmed by A L Vijay. In the film, Kangana will be seen essaying the role of the late politician Jayalalithaa, who served as the CM of Tamil Nadu for over 14 years between 1991 to 2016. The film will be released in 3 languages – Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Apart from Thalaivi, Kangana will also be seen in Tejas and Dhaakad.

Meanwhile, the actress has also been in limelight for her war of words with Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh on Twitter. It all started when Kangana alleged that an elderly Sikh lady in the farmers' protests is Bilkis Bano of Shaheen Bagh, claiming that the old woman had joined the protest for Rs 100. Her tweet didn’t go well with many as Diljit lashed out at her for misidentifying the elderly Sikh woman named Mahinder Kaur. Many other celebs, including Badshah and Vijender Kumar also slammed Kangana for her statement.