Kangana Ranaut's Upcoming Film Tejas Not a Sequel To Uri But On Same Scale: Ronnie Screwvala

Kangana Ranaut will be seen as an Indian Air Force pilot in her upcoming film Tejas. The film's producer Ronnie Screwvala, in a recent interview said that while the film is not related to his previous production Uri: The Surgical Strike, but will be made on the same scale.

Talking to Mumbai Mirror, he said, “We wanted to make a film on the army so Uri happened. Tejas is not a sequel to Uri, because that was a true story and this isn’t. But it is on the same lines and on the same scale.”

Previously, Kangana had released a statement expressing her happiness on doing the film. “I’ve always wanted to play a soldier and have been fascinated with the Armed Forces since childhood. I’ve never held back my emotions for our jawans and spoken openly about how strongly I feel about their heroism. They keep our country secure and our people safe. So, I’m very happy to be doing this film. Being in uniform will be one of the biggest highlights of my life,” she said.

The film will be directed by Sarvesh Mewara. Kangana Ranaut's team had shared the first look of the film in February. "For all the brave hearted and strong headed women in Uniform who make sacrifices for our nation day in and day out . Kangana to play an airforce pilot in her next , titled - TEJAS #KanganaRanaut @RonnieScrewvala #SarveshMewara @nonabains @rsvpmovie #Tejas," the cpatipn read.





For all the brave hearted and strong headed women in Uniform who make sacrifices for our nation day in and day out .

Kangana to play an airforce pilot in her next , titled - TEJAS#KanganaRanaut @RonnieScrewvala #SarveshMewara @nonabains @rsvpmovies #Tejas pic.twitter.com/m4qHNJufAL

— Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 17, 2020

Follow @News18Movies for more