Kangana Will 'Return Padma Shri If Unable to Prove Claims' About Sushant's Death; Sonakshi Gets Trolled

Kangana Ranaut, in an interview, said that she would "return" her Padma Shri award if she is unable to prove the claims she has made about actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide. After Sushant died by suicide on June 14, the actress had released a couple of videos on social media accusing several members of the film industry of propagating nepotism.

In the same interview, Kangana Ranaut also claimed that Yash Raj Films head honcho Aditya Chopra allegedly threatened her for rejecting his 2016 production Sultan, which starred Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma in lead roles. Kangana said that she did not want to work with Khans after delivering a blockbuster in Tanu Weds Manu Returns on her own.

In another news, a section of social media began trolling actress Sonakshi Sinha as soon as her first look from her upcoming film Bhuj: The Pride of India was unveiled on Friday. Sonakshi Sinha is often subjected to trolling on social media, which escalated after she failed to answer a Ramayan related question on Kaun Banega Crorepati last year. She, along with Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor, has also been facing a volley of criticism for riding on the privileges of an insider in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput's death, with many calling for "a boycott" of their films.

A day after R Balki's comment on finding him better actors than Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor went viral, both the actors were among the top trends on Twitter on Saturday. Star kids have been at the receiving end of heavy backlash ever since Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14. They are being criticised for riding on the privileges of an insider.

Meanwhile, if you are looking for a break from the heavy dose of daily news, you can try the ninth and the final season of Suits which is finally available on Amazon Prime Video or the docu-series-cum-reality-show Indian Matchmaking on Netflix, which is about how arranged marriages work in India.

