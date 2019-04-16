English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kangana's Sister Rangoli Calls Alia Bhatt and her Mother 'Non-Indians Living Off Our Land'
After Kangana taking aim at Alia Bhatt several times in the past month, her sister Rangoli has now joined the fray with a tweet against the Kalank star and her mother.
Kangana Ranaut has time and again taken aim at Alia Bhatt, from criticising her for not openly supporting Manikarnika to involving the Raazi actress' name in her nepotism debates. Now, Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel has spoken out against Alia and her mother, for not being Indian citizens and "lying about intolerance and spreading hatred".
It was recently reported that Alia can't vote in the elections because both she and her mother Soni Razdan have British passports. Since India doesn't permit dual citizenship, Alia will have to give up her British citizenship if she wants to vote in India.
During the promotions of Kalank, her upcoming movie, when Alia was asked if she was going to vote, she said, "I can't vote." When asked about the reason, she said, "Passport."
Rangoli took to Twitter to call Alia and her mother "non Indians who are living off this land, using and abusing its people and its resources..."
Rangoli referred to the fact that Soni had posted a picture of Junaid Khan, the boy who was stabbed to death on a train near Ballabhgarh in Haryana in June 2017, saying that Junaid was killed for being a Muslim. "I am Junaid Khan, Muslim boy, age 15. I was killed by a mob on a train for being a Muslim. Remember me when you vote," she wrote.
It turned out that Soni didn't get her facts right, as the courts had already said that the cause of his murder was a spat over seat-sharing in a train compartment. Soni faced a lot of flak on Twitter because of this tweet.
These non Indians who are living off this land, using and abusing its people and its resources, lying about intolerance and spreading hatred, time to think about their agenda and not to get carried away with their provocations. https://t.co/FAwHChqopC— Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 14, 2019
