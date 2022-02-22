Kaniha Delightful Over Working With Prasanna After Nearly 2 Decades; Pens Post

Actors Kaniha and Prasanna, who last worked together in Susi Ganesan’s directorial Five Star in 2022, will team up again after 20 years, for a web series, which will be streamed on Aha.

Kaniha shared an emotional post about their reunion on Instagram. Kaniha wrote in the caption that she started her career with Five Star produced by Madras Talkies in 2002. She wrote that after 19 years, she is delighted to work with her first co-star Prasanna.

Kaniha felt like life coming to a full circle as she got to work with Prasanna after such a long time. Kaniha wrote that she was very happy to work with the actor again. She said that they (referring to her and Prasanna) are getting wiser, smarter and looking better with growing years. Kaniha thanked OTT platform Aha Tamil, film-maker Vignesh Vijay and director Balaji Mohan at the end of the post. Kanha attached two snaps of herself and Prasanna.

The web series is being termed an urban comedy. It will be written and directed by Vignesh Vijay. Balaji Mohan will be serving as the creative producer of the series. Besides Prasanna and Kaniha, actors SP Charan and Suresh Chakravarthi will also be a part of the project.

The makers of the show had stated that the shooting for this film will take place around Chennai. The music of this film will be composed by Bharath Sankar. Shiva GRN will be handling the camera. The series will be produced by Raja Ramamurthy along with Sanjay Subhash and Vidhya Sukumaran. It will be co-produced by Open Window and Trend Loud India Digital.

On work front, Kaniha will be seen in R. Ajay Gnanamuthu directorial Cobra. The completion of this film was celebrated by its team along with producer Lalit Kumar. Director Ajay expressed his delight at the completion on Twitter.

Wrap up party #Cobra !! So much travel, so many struggles but you all stood together like rock-solid pillars!! and “Thanks” will be a small word to express our gratitude and love v hav for you Lalit sir for d trust u had on this young team and trusted us to go the extra mile!! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/AmhJPZ9xpR— Ajay Gnanamuthu (@AjayGnanamuthu) February 17, 2022

Besides Kaniha, Vikram, Irfan Pathan, Srinidhy Shetty and others are a part of this film.

