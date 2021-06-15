Kanika Dhillon Calls Out Navjot Gulati For His “Sexist” Remark

Screenwriter Kanika Dhillon on Monday called out writer and filmmaker Navjot Gulati for a distasteful tweet. He recently posted a tweet in which he mentioned that if a screenwriter wants to make a mark in the entertainment industry, the easy way is to marry a popular producer. His post was seen as an indirect jab at Kanika as her name was included in the trailer of an upcoming movie, Haseen Dillruba. He hinted that her name was mentioned because she had married Himanshu Sharma who is one of the producers of the film.

The murder thriller’s writer replied with a strongly worded tweet and wrote that Navjot’s post reeks of sexism and misogyny. She commented that his “pea-sized brain” would not understand how a woman achieves success “on her own”.

In another tweet, Kanika slammed the Jai Mummy Di writer and added that because such people showcase their “stupidity”, other “deserving writers” do not get their due.

In the past, Kanika has written many hit flicks, including Kedarnath, Ra One, Size Zero and Manmarziyan, among others. She is known for crafting fearless women characters on screen and has won accolades for her work.

Now, the lead actress of Haseen Dillruba, Taapsee Pannu has also spoken in favour of Kanika. She tweeted that what could have been a “progressive call” by Navjot, was unfortunately overshadowed by his “sexist rant”.

Kanika also received support from filmmaker Bejoy Nambiar and producer Jai Mehta.

Meanwhile, in his defence, the writer-director posted that his intention was not to sound “sexist” but point out that writers don’t always get their credit in film trailers.

Hi @Navjotalive I am quite shocked by ur extremely SEXIST - MYSOGINIST and bordering on IDIOTIC comment Neither will I list down my body of work cos ur pea sized brain will not be able to process a successful woman making it on her own! U may hav a brain freeze! Have a good day https://t.co/hDDhSlBEpS— Kanika Dhillon (@KanikaDhillon) June 14, 2021

And mr @Navjotalive because of writers like YOU - who display their STUPIDITY on something tht should be Applauded as a welcome step by the writing fraternity- other very deserving writers do not get top Billing as is their right—- shame on u! https://t.co/hDDhSlBEpS— Kanika Dhillon (@KanikaDhillon) June 14, 2021

A progressive call to credit a writer turned into a sexist rant by the age old misogyny of crediting a woman’s success to the house she marries in or the man she married. Your righteous call for equal credit can’t be overtaken by the bitterness in u. https://t.co/B7FrdSRakL— taapsee pannu (@taapsee) June 14, 2021

I’ve known @KanikaDhillon socially for a while now and I don’t think I’ve met or seen anybody as hardworking and focused as her. She’s a machine with an enviable body of work. Writers being credited must be celebrated! What you’re calling ‘The Bitter Truth’ is bitter in taste. https://t.co/zU0PdmwkfW— Jai Mehta (@JaiHMehta) June 14, 2021

Fully agree ! More power to u @KanikaDhillon https://t.co/tWuFK3nP4q— Bejoy Nambiar (@nambiarbejoy) June 14, 2021

My tweet was to criticise the Credit system by Netflix and i made an observation which was meant as a quip. I did not tag anyone. Nor did i want this to divert the attention from the main issue of Netflix not crediting cast and crew in the trailer. Especially Writers.— Navjot Gulati (@Navjotalive) June 14, 2021

Haseen Dillruba is directed by Vinil Mathew and co-produced by Himanshu, Aanand L Rai, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar. Apart from Taapsee, the film features Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane in pivotal roles. It is slated to premiere on Netflix on July 2.

