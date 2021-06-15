CHANGE LANGUAGE
Kanika Dhillon Calls Out Navjot Gulati For His “Sexist” Remark

Taapsee Pannu has also spoken in favour of Kanika.

Screenwriter Kanika Dhillon on Monday called out writer and filmmaker Navjot Gulati for a distasteful tweet. He recently posted a tweet in which he mentioned that if a screenwriter wants to make a mark in the entertainment industry, the easy way is to marry a popular producer. His post was seen as an indirect jab at Kanika as her name was included in the trailer of an upcoming movie, Haseen Dillruba. He hinted that her name was mentioned because she had married Himanshu Sharma who is one of the producers of the film.

The murder thriller’s writer replied with a strongly worded tweet and wrote that Navjot’s post reeks of sexism and misogyny. She commented that his “pea-sized brain” would not understand how a woman achieves success “on her own”.

In another tweet, Kanika slammed the Jai Mummy Di writer and added that because such people showcase their “stupidity”, other “deserving writers” do not get their due.

In the past, Kanika has written many hit flicks, including Kedarnath, Ra One, Size Zero and Manmarziyan, among others. She is known for crafting fearless women characters on screen and has won accolades for her work.

Now, the lead actress of Haseen Dillruba, Taapsee Pannu has also spoken in favour of Kanika. She tweeted that what could have been a “progressive call” by Navjot, was unfortunately overshadowed by his “sexist rant”.

Kanika also received support from filmmaker Bejoy Nambiar and producer Jai Mehta.

Meanwhile, in his defence, the writer-director posted that his intention was not to sound “sexist” but point out that writers don’t always get their credit in film trailers.

Haseen Dillruba is directed by Vinil Mathew and co-produced by Himanshu, Aanand L Rai, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar. Apart from Taapsee, the film features Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane in pivotal roles. It is slated to premiere on Netflix on July 2.

first published:June 15, 2021, 16:28 IST