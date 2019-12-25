Love Kangana Ranaut As Well As Taapsee Pannu, Says Kanika Dhillon

Author and screenwriter Kanika Dhillon, who penned the screenplay for films like Ra. One, Manmarziyaan, Kedarnath, and Judgementall Hai Kya, is excited about her next film, Haseen Dilruba that features Taapsee Pannu.

Many in Bollywood are amused, considering only months ago she was writing Judgementall Hai Kya for Kangana and is now scripting a film for Taapsee, after Manmarziyaan. After all, the two actresses are not known to share the most cordial of vibes, often evident through their exchanges on social media and in front of the media.

Kanika insists she is a fan of both these talented actresses.

"Kangana and Taapsee have an interesting untamed charm that they bring on-screen. There is a certain rawness in their performances that always justifies the character I write, whether it is Rumi (for Taapsee) in ‘Manmarziyaan' and Bobby (for Kangana) in ‘Judgementall Hai Kya'. I love them both as actresses. So I am really looking forward to working with Taapsee again. I am aware one of the prominent similarities is their curly hair. I think girls with curly hair are more rebellious (laughs)! Actually, both of them have a strong mind and I naturally gravitate towards people with strong minds," Kanika told IANS.

Sharing insight into the story of her new film, Kanika said: "It is a love story, a thriller that revolves around a couple played by Taapsee and Vikrant Massey and it poses the question if the bond of love can stay strong enough to survive the test of time? It is a ‘bloody' love story, quite literally and metaphorically."

Haseen Dilruba is directed by Vinal Mathew and is slated to release on September 10 next year.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.