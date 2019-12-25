Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019

Jharkhand result tally

00/81 seats

(41 seats to win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ AJSU JVM OTH
Wins + Leads 00 00 00 00 00

Assembly constituency results

All Seats
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Love Kangana Ranaut As Well As Taapsee Pannu, Says Kanika Dhillon

Kanika Dhillon has been known to have worked with both Taapsee Pannu in Manmarziyaan and Kangana Ranaut in Judgementall Hai Kya in the past.

IANS

Updated:December 25, 2019, 10:27 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Image Courtesy: Kanika Dhillon Instagram
Image Courtesy: Kanika Dhillon Instagram

Author and screenwriter Kanika Dhillon, who penned the screenplay for films like Ra. One, Manmarziyaan, Kedarnath, and Judgementall Hai Kya, is excited about her next film, Haseen Dilruba that features Taapsee Pannu.

Many in Bollywood are amused, considering only months ago she was writing Judgementall Hai Kya for Kangana and is now scripting a film for Taapsee, after Manmarziyaan. After all, the two actresses are not known to share the most cordial of vibes, often evident through their exchanges on social media and in front of the media.

Kanika insists she is a fan of both these talented actresses.

"Kangana and Taapsee have an interesting untamed charm that they bring on-screen. There is a certain rawness in their performances that always justifies the character I write, whether it is Rumi (for Taapsee) in ‘Manmarziyaan' and Bobby (for Kangana) in ‘Judgementall Hai Kya'. I love them both as actresses. So I am really looking forward to working with Taapsee again. I am aware one of the prominent similarities is their curly hair. I think girls with curly hair are more rebellious (laughs)! Actually, both of them have a strong mind and I naturally gravitate towards people with strong minds," Kanika told IANS.

Sharing insight into the story of her new film, Kanika said: "It is a love story, a thriller that revolves around a couple played by Taapsee and Vikrant Massey and it poses the question if the bond of love can stay strong enough to survive the test of time? It is a ‘bloody' love story, quite literally and metaphorically."

Haseen Dilruba is directed by Vinal Mathew and is slated to release on September 10 next year.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram