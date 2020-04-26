Kanika Kapoor Breaks Her Silence on COVID-19 Diagnosis and Treatment, Issues Statement

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, who has recently recovered from COVID-19, has spoken for the first time since getting discharged from the hospital. In a statement sent to her family, friends and neighbours Kanika has claimed that she chose to be silent as she gave time for truth to prevail and for people to reach their own realisation.

In her statement she says, "Every person that I have come in contact with be it in UK, Mumbai or Lucknow has shown no symptoms of Covid-19. In fact all those tested have been negative."

Revealing her travel history, she adds, "I travelled from UK to Mumbai on March 10 and was duly screened at the international airport. I travelled to Lucknow the following day on March 11 to see my family. There was no screening set up for domestic flights. On March 14 and 15 I attended a friend's lunch and dinner. There was no party hosted by me and I was in absolute normal health. I had symptoms on March 17 and 18 so I requested to be tested."

Kanika further adds that she has been at home for 21 days now and also thanked doctors and medical staff for "taking care of her during a very emotionally testing time."

Read her full statement below:

Earlier an FIR was lodged against Kanika at Sarojini Nagar Police Station in Lucknow under sections Sections 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the IPC.

