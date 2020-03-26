Kanika Kapoor Deletes COVID-19 Post from Instagram

Singer Kanika Kapoor has deleted a post from her social media account in which she informed her followers that she tested positive for coronavirus.

The singer, in a lengthy statement, had said that she had symptoms of flu in the last four days and when she got herself tested it came out positive for COVID-19. She had also said in the post that she and her family members were in quarantine.

She also added that authorities concerned had been mapping her contacts who she had come in touch with.

In that post, she has advised her fans to stay indoors and get tested if they have signs of COVID-19.

The ‘Baby Doll’ singer said people should follow the directives issued by the authorities.

Kanika has drawn flak of late for her irresponsible behaviour while dealing with the sensitive coronavirus issue. The singer who had returned from London attended a birthday party with former Rajasthan CM and BJP MP, Vasundhara Raje and her son Dushyant. She also went to a Holi party in Lucknow.

Kanika is being treated at Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) in Lucknow. She has been tested positive for COVID-19 for the third time and her treatment will continue till the time she completely recovers.

