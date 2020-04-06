MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Kanika Kapoor Discharged from Hospital After Testing Negative for COVID-19 for 2nd Time

Image courtesy: Instagram/Kanika Kapoor

Image courtesy: Instagram/Kanika Kapoor

Kanika Kapoor has tested negative for COVID-19 infection consecutively for the second time and has been discharged from the hospital in Lucknow.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 6, 2020, 10:12 AM IST
Share this:

Singer Kanika Kapoor, who tested positive for coronavirus on March 20, has been discharged from the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow after she tested negative for COVID-19 infection consecutively for the second time this week. Her earlier five reports showed her as coronavirus positive.

In a statement on Instagram, which she later deleted, Kanika narrated how she developed signs of flu on her return from London. She claimed that she was unaware of the corona infection till she tested positive. In another post, Kanika had stated that she wanted to see her three children and hopes she tests negative for coronavirus soon.

Kanika's troubles, however, are likely to increase now that she is discharged from the hospital.

Three FIRs have been filed against Kanika on charges of negligence for attending various social events in Lucknow despite being infected with coronavirus and having been instructed by the authorities to isolate herself at her home.

She has been booked under Sections 188, 269, and 270 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sarojini Nagar police station in the city.

The FIR was lodged based on a complaint filed by the chief medical officer (CMO) of Lucknow.

Kanika is the first Bollywood celebrity to have tested positive for the deadly coronavirus in the country.

(With inputs from IANS)

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    3,666

     

  • Total Confirmed

    4,067

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    291

     

  • Total DEATHS

    109

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 06 (09:00 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    941,178

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,277,204

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    266,458

     

  • Total DEATHS

    69,568

     
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres