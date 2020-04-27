Kanika Kapoor Enjoys Family Time After Recovering from COVID-19, See Pic

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, who has recently recovered from COVID-19, shared some pictures on social media spending time with her family after getting discharged from the hospital.

Sitting in her balcony, the singer is seen sipping tea with her family in Lucknow. "All you need is a warm smile, a warm heart and a warm cup of tea," she captioned the pic and added hashtags #familytime, #lucknowdiaries and #stayhomestaysafe to it.

Post her discharge, Kanika opened up about her travel history, diagnosis and treatment. She also issued a statement on Twitter in which she has revealed why she chose to be silent all this while.

"Every person that I have come in contact with, be it in UK, Mumbai or Lucknow, has shown no symptoms of Covid-19. In fact all those tested have been negative," she said in her statement.

"I travelled from UK to Mumbai on March 10 and was duly screened at the international airport. I travelled to Lucknow the following day on March 11 to see my family. There was no screening set up for domestic flights. On March 14 and 15, I attended a friend's lunch and dinner. There was no party hosted by me and I was in absolute normal health. I had symptoms on March 17 and 18, so I requested to be tested."

The singer also mentioned that she has been at home for 21 days now and thanked doctors and medical staff for "taking care of her during a very emotionally testing time".

She concluded the statement by saying: "Negativity thrown at a person does not change the reality."

For the unversed, Kanika was admitted on March 20 after she tested Coronavirus positive and was discharged from the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) in Lucknow earlier this month.

A case had been registered against the singer, last month, for hiding her travel history and attending parties after returning from London.

She was charged under IPC Section 269 (a negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and Section 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life).

Follow @News18Movies for more

