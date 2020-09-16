Kanika Kapoor Chills in London As Police Still Probe FIR Against Her for 'Spreading Covid'

Singer Kanika Kapoor is still facing probe in a case in which an FIR was filed against her on charges of spreading COVID-19 and hiding her travel history from health authorities. The singer contracted the deadly virus in March and underwent treatment at a hospital in Lucknow.

According to ETimes, Lucknow Police are carrying out a probe into the case on the basis of the FIR lodged in March. The news website reported that the police have sought travel details of the singer from Air India as she took a flight of the airlines to come to India on March 9. They will proceed after receiving the details from the airlines.

Kanika was in the eye of the storm for attending gatherings just after coming to India. She had also allegedly skipped mandatory screening at the airport. Some of the gatherings she went to were attended by political leaders like Vasundhara Raje, her MP son Dushyant Singh and parliamentarians Derek O'Brien and Anupriya Patel. They had to go into self-quarantine later.

When she tested positive for the virus, the singer in a statement said that she was scanned at the airport as per the normal procedure. She informed that the symptoms developed a few days after coming to the country.

At that time, Kanika made the announcement of her contracting the virus by saying, "I got myself tested and it came positive for Covid-19. My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward.”

The central government’s order not allowing people to fly to India from the UK came into effect on March 18. The singer claimed that she had reached India on March 9 and Lucknow on March 11.