1-MIN READ

Kanika Kapoor Hopes Next Coronavirus Test Result is Negative, Says She is Missing Family

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor was among four people who tested positive for coronavirus in Lucknow. Kapoor, who is settled abroad, had come to her home town Lucknow for some personal work and was staying in Mahanagar area of the state capital. (Image: AFP)

After Kanika Kapoor tested coronavirus positive for four consecutive times, the singer shared an Instagram post hoping to test negative the next time.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 30, 2020, 8:42 AM IST
Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor had tested positive for Coronavirus for the fourth consecutive time causing considerable concern to her family, stated recent reports.

Now, in a thoughtful Instagram post, the singer said that she hopes her next test is negative. In her post, Kanika also mentioned that she is not in ICU, adding, that she is waiting to go home to her kids and family.

She posted a quote which read, “Life teaches us to make good use of time, while time teaches us the value of life” and captioned it as, “Going off to bed. Sending you all loving vibes. Stay safe you guys. Thank you for your concern but I am not in the ICU. I am fine. I hope my next test is negative. Waiting to go home to my kids and family...miss them!”

Kanika, who was hospitalized on March 20 after she tested positive for Coronavirus, had returned form London on March 9 and then travelled to Kanpur and Lucknow and during her stay she developed cough and fever.

After she tested positive, she was slammed by the media for attending parties and spreading the virus though none of those who came into contact with her tested positive.

Kanika, who is presently admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), was also criticized by the hospital administration for her 'starry behaviour'.

Meanwhile, one of her family member who did not wish to be named, said, "We are now worried over the test reports. It seems that Kanika is not responding to treatment and in this lockdown, we cannot even airlift her for advanced treatment. We can only pray for her recovery."

Doctors at the SGPGIMS, however, said that the singer's condition was stable.

(with inputs from IANS)


