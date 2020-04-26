MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
2-MIN READ

Kanika Kapoor Issues Statement on Covid-19 Diagnosis, Karan Johar Apologises Over Lockdown Videos

April 26

April 26

Karan Johar apologises for showcasing his privileges in social media posts during coronavirus crisis. Kanika Kapoor releases a statement on how she dealt with the 'testing time' when she was diagnosed with Covid-19.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 26, 2020, 6:03 PM IST
Share this:

Filmmaker Karan Johar has "apologised profusely" after he was hit hard by a post showing "privilege celebrities" have. The Bollywood director has constantly been entertaining his fans and followers amid lockdown. The videos feature his twins -- Roohi and Yash poking fun at him.

Read: Fascinated by World of Wrestling, Says Chris Hemsworth on Hulk Hogan Biopic

Also read: Will Jyotika's Ponmagal Vandhal Open on a Streaming Platform?

In another news, Kanika Kapoor has issued a statement after she was discharged from a Lucknow hospital where she was admitted for coronavirus treatment.

Read: Sachin Tendulkar Bats for Ayushmann Khurrana as Professor in 'Money Heist' Hindi Remake

Also read: Vijay Vs Shilpa Shetty: Who Did 'Vaathi Coming' Dance Steps Better?

Also, Amitabh Bachchan shared on Twitter that a bat had entered his residence in Mumbai. He then joked about how the coronavirus does not seem to stop following him.

Read: 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' is Jam-packed with Massive Action Scenes, Says Sebastian Stan

Also read: In 2015, Kartik Aaryan was Star-struck Seeing Aamir Khan and Salman Khan at Subhash Ghai's Party

Scroll below for more news and highlights from the entertainment and lifestyle world.

Karan Johar was recently moved by a viral video on coronavirus called 'Thank You Celebrities' and also apologised about some of his posts that might be seen as insensitive to many struggling in these times.

Read: Karan Johar Apologises Over Posts Showcasing Privileges of Celebrities During Lockdown

Also read: Akshay Kumar Fans Want to See Laxmmi Bomb in Theatres

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most active social media users in the Hindi film industry. From motivational videos to viral challenges, the actor participates in most of the content circulating online, thereby entertaining his fans. However, his recent attempt at joking about the coronavirus outbreak fell flat with his followers.

Read: Amitabh Bachchan Jokes About Coronavirus And Netizens Aren't Happy

Also read: '83 Not Coming on OTT Platform, Makers Aiming for Theatrical Release

As the Hollywood blockbuster Avengers: Endgame celebrates its one year anniversary, we look at how the movie holds water even today.

Read: Avengers Endgame 1 Year Anniversary: How a World Gripped with Fear of Covid-19 Can Relate to it Now More Than Ever

Also read: I've Been Rejected Constantly, Says Scarlett Johansson

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have treated fans with a romantic pic on social media. Their loving moment together comes after days as both have been self isolating and Priyanka makes sure to motivate fans by sharing her charity work amid the coronavirus crisis.

Read: 'Desi Girl' Priyanka Chopra Poses with Nick Jonas in a Saree, See Pic

Also read: Here's How Salman Khan is Helping Panvel Villagers Procure Eggs, Chicken Amid Lockdown

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, who has recently recovered from COVID-19, has spoken for the first time since getting discharged from the hospital.

Read: Kanika Kapoor Breaks Her Silence on COVID-19 Diagnosis and Treatment, Issues Statement

Also read: Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are Expecting Their First Child Together

Check back tomorrow for more news and trending gossip from the world of films and fashion.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    20,177

    +1,224*  

  • Total Confirmed

    26,917

    +1,975*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    5,914

    +704*  

  • Total DEATHS

    826

    +47*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 26 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres