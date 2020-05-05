Kanika Kapoor Misses Her Children Amid Coronavirus Lockdown, Shares Picture

Baby Doll fame singer Kanika Kapoor is in India ever since she was first tested positive for novel coronavirus. She was admitted to a hospital in Lucknow for her treatment.

While Kanika has been tested negative for the virus now and has been discharged from the hospital, she is still stuck in India. Now, she is missing her tiny tots while being away from them for such a long duration.

Sharing a monochrome picture on Instagram, featuring her three children – Aayana, Samara, and Yuvraaj – Kanika shared how much she misses them. She posted a quote, reading, “When you love what you have, you have everything you need”. Her caption read, “I miss you soo much”.

Kanika became the first Bollywood celebrity to be tested positive with coronavirus. Initially, she was criticised for being careless and was accused of hiding the fact that she was infected with the virus.

Post her recovery, she shared a detailed note clarifying the accusations. Her note read, “I stayed quiet not because I am wrong but in-fact being fully aware that there have been misunderstandings and wrong exchanges of information. I was giving time for the truth to prevail and for people to reach their own realisation.”

She also mentioned that none of the people she came in contact with tested positive for COVID-19.

