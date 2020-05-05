MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Kanika Kapoor Misses Her Children Amid Coronavirus Lockdown, Shares Picture

Kanika Kapoor Misses Her Children Amid Coronavirus Lockdown, Shares Picture

While Kanika Kapoor has been tested negative for the Covid-19 virus, she is still stuck in Lucknowaway from her kids-- Aayana, Samara, and Yuvraaj.

Share this:

Baby Doll fame singer Kanika Kapoor is in India ever since she was first tested positive for novel coronavirus. She was admitted to a hospital in Lucknow for her treatment.

While Kanika has been tested negative for the virus now and has been discharged from the hospital, she is still stuck in India. Now, she is missing her tiny tots while being away from them for such a long duration.

Sharing a monochrome picture on Instagram, featuring her three children – Aayana, Samara, and Yuvraaj – Kanika shared how much she misses them. She posted a quote, reading, “When you love what you have, you have everything you need”. Her caption read, “I miss you soo much”.

View this post on Instagram

I miss you soo much 💙💛💜

A post shared by Kanika Kapoor (@kanik4kapoor) on

Kanika became the first Bollywood celebrity to be tested positive with coronavirus. Initially, she was criticised for being careless and was accused of hiding the fact that she was infected with the virus.

Post her recovery, she shared a detailed note clarifying the accusations. Her note read, “I stayed quiet not because I am wrong but in-fact being fully aware that there have been misunderstandings and wrong exchanges of information. I was giving time for the truth to prevail and for people to reach their own realisation.”

She also mentioned that none of the people she came in contact with tested positive for COVID-19.

View this post on Instagram

Stay Home Stay Safe 🙏🏼

A post shared by Kanika Kapoor (@kanik4kapoor) on

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    31,967

    +2,282*  

  • Total Confirmed

    46,711

    +3,875*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    13,161

    +1,399*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,583

    +194*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 05 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,164,603

    +16,758*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,584,174

    +54,766*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,167,991

    +34,453*  

  • Total DEATHS

    251,580

    +3,555*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres