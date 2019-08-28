Kanika Kapoor Mourns 'Precious Sister' Annabel's Death with Heartfelt Post
Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor is bereaved of her close friend Annabel Treon, she confirmed in an Instagram post on Tuesday.
Image: Instagram
Singer Kanika Kapoor is mourning the death of her sister-like friend Annabel Treon. Kanika, who recently appeared as a judge on The Voice India, shared the sorrowful news with her Instagram fans.
Paying tribute to her "precious sister", Kanika wrote, "I have no words to express how I feel today! Worse day of my life.. holding on to all the beautiful memories forever… Love you." She did not specify the cause of death, though.
Besides a video, she also shared several pictures of herself and Annabel sharing some happy moments together. Several friends of Kanika from the industry, including Sophie Choudry and Kubbra Sait, offered their condolences on her post.
The Lucknow-born and bred singer has carved a special place for herself in Bollywood by lending her voice to several popular songs. Kanika began her Bollywood playback singing career with the song Baby Doll for the film Ragini MMS 2. The viral song became a chartbuster, earning Kanika widespread popularity and several accolades, including the Filmfare Award for Best Female Playback Singer.
She gained further recognition and success by singing hit songs like Lovely for the film Happy New Year (2014) and Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan for the film Roy (2015). The song Da Da Dasse from the film Udta Punjab (2016) earned her several Best Playback Singer awards and nominations.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Pakistani Actress Mehwish Hayat Takes Dig at Alia Bhatt for 'Stealing' Prada Song
- What Happens to Your Paytm or Amazon Pay Wallet if You Have Not Completed Full KYC
- Artist Couple from India and Pakistan Shows How Similar the Two Countries Really are
- Jio Effect: This BSNL Plan Costs Rs 96 And Offers 10GB Daily 4G Data For 28 Days
- India Must Focus on Becoming Major Software Producer, Suggests MeitY Secretary