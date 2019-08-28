Take the pledge to vote

Kanika Kapoor Mourns 'Precious Sister' Annabel's Death with Heartfelt Post

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor is bereaved of her close friend Annabel Treon, she confirmed in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

Trending Desk

August 28, 2019, 5:38 PM IST
Kanika Kapoor Mourns 'Precious Sister' Annabel's Death with Heartfelt Post
Image: Instagram
Singer Kanika Kapoor is mourning the death of her sister-like friend Annabel Treon. Kanika, who recently appeared as a judge on The Voice India, shared the sorrowful news with her Instagram fans.

Paying tribute to her "precious sister", Kanika wrote, "I have no words to express how I feel today! Worse day of my life.. holding on to all the beautiful memories forever… Love you." She did not specify the cause of death, though.

Besides a video, she also shared several pictures of herself and Annabel sharing some happy moments together. Several friends of Kanika from the industry, including Sophie Choudry and Kubbra Sait, offered their condolences on her post.

The Lucknow-born and bred singer has carved a special place for herself in Bollywood by lending her voice to several popular songs. Kanika began her Bollywood playback singing career with the song Baby Doll for the film Ragini MMS 2. The viral song became a chartbuster, earning Kanika widespread popularity and several accolades, including the Filmfare Award for Best Female Playback Singer.

She gained further recognition and success by singing hit songs like Lovely for the film Happy New Year (2014) and Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan for the film Roy (2015). The song Da Da Dasse from the film Udta Punjab (2016) earned her several Best Playback Singer awards and nominations.

