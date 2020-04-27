Kanika Kapoor Served Notice to Appear Before Police on April 30

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor has been served a notice by the UP Police in connection with a case of negligence registered against her. She will have to record her statement on April 30. Authorities have said that she is cooperating in the matter.

Kanika had recently shared a statement on social media in which she recounted her journey and battle with the novel coronavirus after she tested positive on March 20. She was discharged from the hospital on April 6, has now fully recovered and is with her family in Lucknow.

Earlier an FIR was lodged against Kanika at Sarojini Nagar Police Station in Lucknow under sections Sections 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the IPC.

Meanwhile, Kanika has been issued a notice to appear before the police on April 30. ANI shared the news via its Twitter handle saying, "A notice has been served to singer Kanika Kapoor (recovered COVID-19 patient) in connection with a case (negligence) registered against her. She is cooperating. She has been asked to appear before police on April 30: Jag Prasad, Police Beat Incharge, Sarojini Nagar, Lucknow."

