MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Kanika Kapoor Served Notice to Appear Before Police on April 30

Kanika Kapoor

Kanika Kapoor

Kanika Kapoor has recovered from Covid-19 and will have to appear before the police on April 30 in connection with a case of negligence filed against her in Sarojini Nagar, Lucknow.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 27, 2020, 3:28 PM IST
Share this:

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor has been served a notice by the UP Police in connection with a case of negligence registered against her. She will have to record her statement on April 30. Authorities have said that she is cooperating in the matter.

Kanika had recently shared a statement on social media in which she recounted her journey and battle with the novel coronavirus after she tested positive on March 20. She was discharged from the hospital on April 6, has now fully recovered and is with her family in Lucknow.

Earlier an FIR was lodged against Kanika at Sarojini Nagar Police Station in Lucknow under sections Sections 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the IPC.

Meanwhile, Kanika has been issued a notice to appear before the police on April 30. ANI shared the news via its Twitter handle saying, "A notice has been served to singer Kanika Kapoor (recovered COVID-19 patient) in connection with a case (negligence) registered against her. She is cooperating. She has been asked to appear before police on April 30: Jag Prasad, Police Beat Incharge, Sarojini Nagar, Lucknow."

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    20,835

    +658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    27,892

    +975*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    6,185

    +271*  

  • Total DEATHS

    872

    +46*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 27 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres