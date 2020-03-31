Kanika Kapoor Tests COVID-19 Positive for 5th Time, Doctors Say She is Stable

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor's fifth sample test for COVID-19 has also come out to be positive. She has tested positive for coronavirus for the fifth consecutive time.

Sample tests are being carried out on corona patients every 48 hours.

Kanika is presently admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), Lucknow. Director of the institute, Prof. RK Dhiman said that the singer's condition was stable and there was no cause for worry. He also said that she is taking food normally and information circulated in the media that she is very sick is false.

When her fourth test came positive, the Baby Doll singer wrote an emotional post on Instagram, saying that she misses her family and hopes that next test is negative.

Kanika was hospitalised on March 20 after she tested positive for coronavirus. She had returned from London on March 9 and then travelled to Kanpur and Lucknow. It is during her stay that she developed a cough and fever.

After she tested positive, she was slammed by the media for attending parties and spreading the virus though none of those who came into contact with her tested positive. She was also criticised by the hospital administration for her 'starry behaviour'.

Meanwhile, one of her family members who did not wish to be named had earlier said, "We are now worried over the test reports. It seems that Kanika is not responding to treatment and in this lockdown, we cannot even airlift her for advanced treatment. We can only pray for her recovery."

