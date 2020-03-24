Kanika Kapoor Tests Positive for COVID-19 Again, Hospital Director Slams Singer Over Baseless Claims

Kanika Kapoor's sample was tested again for COVID-19 at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow after her family members raised questions about her initial reports, according to ANI.

On Sunday, Dr RK Dhiman, Director of the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), said that she has been getting the best of facilities and treatment by the hospital staff, dismissing her claims that it was dusty and had mosquitoes.

“The hospital staff at her disposal is for a four-hour shift during which they cannot eat or drink because they wear anti-infection equipment. Every four hours one team is 'donned off' their gear and another shift takes over. The room is cleaned every four hours. Kanika Kapoor’s claims are all baseless,” Dr Dhiman told Ahmedabad Mirror.

In a recent interview with the Times of India, Kanika said, "I've been here since 11 am and all I've been given is a small bottle of water to drink. I've been asking these people to give me something to eat but I've only been given two small bananas and an orange that had flies on it. I am so hungry, I haven't even taken the medicine that I was supposed to till now. I have fever, I've informed them, but no one has attended to me. The food I brought with me has been taken away. I can't even eat anything that's given to me as I am allergic to some foods. I am hungry, thirsty and I feel miserable here."

Kanika confirmed that she'd tested positive for coronavirus by sharing a lengthy post on her official Instagram account.

"Hello everyone. For the past 4 days I have had signs of flu, I got myself tested and it came positive for Covid-19. My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward. Contact mapping of people I have been in touch with is underway as well," she wrote on Instagram.