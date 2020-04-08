Kanika Kapoor to be Questioned by Police After 14 Day Quarantine

Singer Kanika Kapoor will reportedly be questioned by the Lucknow police after she completes her 14-day quarantine period. The singer was recently released after her fifth and sixth coronavirus test came back negative. The singer was first tested positive on March 20 that led to a huge public frenzy as she had visited social gatherings instead of self-isolating after her return from London.

Kanika Kapoor's attendance in parties led to a huge outcry and people blamed her for negligence. Not only this, a complaint was filed against her by the Chief Medical Officer of Lucknow for negligence. Now according to a latest report, she will be questioned by the police after her two week quarantine.

According to a report in Times of India, Dinesh Kumar Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police Central, Lucknow, said, “On the basis of the CMO’s complaint, an FIR was lodged against Kapoor on charges of negligently committing an act likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life, a malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life, and disobeying an order duly promulgated by a public servant.”

Kanika had first announced that she was diagnosed with Coronavirus with a now-deleted Instagram post. Before testing positive she also wrote on Instagram that she was missing her kids and family. , “Life teaches us to make good use of time, while time teaches us the value of life. Going off to bed. Sending you all loving vibes. Stay safe you guys. Thank you for your concern but I am not in the ICU. I am fine. I hope my next test is negative. Waiting to go home to my kids and family...miss them!” she wrote.

