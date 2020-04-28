Kanika Kapoor Donates Her Plasma for Treatment of Other Covid-19 Patients

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor approached the King George's Medical University (KGMU), offering to donate her plasma for treatment of other Covid-19 patients. The singer had called up the head of transfusion medicine department, Prof Tulika Chandra, and volunteered to help.

"Yesterday morning I called the hospital to tell them that I want to give my blood and plasma for research or helping others if possible. I want to do what I can to help. Gave my blood yesterday," the singer said.

As per experts, Kanika's sample will be tested for a number of things before she can donate her plasma. These include her haemoglobin level that should be above 12.5, weight should be more than 50 kg and the patient should not have diabetes, cardiovascular issues, malaria, syphilis and other such ailments.

Kanika Kapoor had grabbed headlines last month when she became the first Bollywood celebrity to test positive for Coronavirus.

Kanika had attended two parties in Lucknow in the presence of top politicians and bureaucrats and all of them were later tested for Corona.

Kanika was hospitalized for over a fortnight at the Sanjay Gandhi Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS).

She had, on April 26, come out with a statement clarifying her travel and Covid-19 history declaring that she was aware of misconceptions and wrong information floating around her but she chose to remain silent until ready to speak.

Kanika in her social media post had said that all persons she came in contact with in the UK, Mumbai and Lucknow had been tested negative and that she had duly followed the process.

Meanwhile, the KGMU on Sunday night, made the first plasma transfusion in a 58-year-old patient from Orai who is a government doctor whose condition was critical.

The doctors now say that the patient is responding well to the transfusion.

The university has received three plasma donations from fully recovered Covid-19 patients, two from doctors and one from a Lakhimpur man.

(with inputs from IANS)

Follow @News18Movies for more